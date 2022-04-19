New Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Announces Release Date

Currently, the story of Yu-Gi-Oh! is being told with the latest season of the anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush, which features duelists testing their skills against extraterrestrials, which is hardly surprising for a series that has featured characters battling ancient Egyptian spirits, alternate realities, and dueling academies throughout. Now, a new manga story is set to hit the scene which further expands the world of Duel Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh OCG Stories, which will see a female duelist picking up the reins of the series, following in the footsteps of Yugi Moto and the other main duelists of the franchise.

Yu-Gi-Oh OCG Stories is set to arrive on April 21st of this month, following a new character named Sky Striker Ace Raye, who will apparently be fighting in order to protect her family, while also holding onto a sword that will somehow play a role in her duels. While there is no word on whether or not this new Yu-Gi-Oh! tale will receive an anime adaptation of its own, the franchise hasn’t been afraid to dive into brand new stories after a relatively short amount of time.

The upcoming story of duelists will be written by Shin Yoshida, who isn’t just known for writing various episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s anime, he has also helped in bringing to life episodes of series such as Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Big O, Zone of the Enders, and Witch Hunter Robin to name a few. On the art side of things, the series is set to be drawn by Naohito Miyoshi, who was a character designer for Yugi-Oh! in the past, so definitely knows their way around the universe of duelists.

One of the major ways that Yu-Gi-Oh! has managed to retain its popularity since first hitting the scene in 1996 is not just through its animated stories, but also with the card game continuing to be a draw for players around the world. With real-life tournaments still taking place, it will be interesting to see what lore is added to the universe with this new manga story.

