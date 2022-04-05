Yu-Gi-Oh Is Hyping Its New Manga with a Special Promo

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of those unique anime franchises that is able to drag fans into its world via the game associated with the series, as real-life dueling battles continue to take place around the world. With the latest anime series set to follow a unique new breed of duelists, coming into contact with extraterrestrial beings as they work on their dueling skills, Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush has shared a first-look at its manga in color, set to adapt the events of the anime which just arrived.

The first episode of Go Rush recently arrived in Japan, continuing the Yu-Gi-Oh! series in an unexpected way by focusing on alien beings and the duelists that face them. Though aliens are hardly the strangest thing that the series has seen to date, with fixtures such as alternate realities and supernatural beings erupting from the past of ancient Egypt being the standard fair for some of the biggest duels of the franchise.

Twitter Outlet Manga Magura RE shared this new color cover art for the manga adaptation of Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush, which is set to run in the pages of Saikyou Jump to coincide with the recently released anime series:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of this new chapter in the world of duelists, Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush gave anime fans a breakdown of what is taking place in these extraterrestrial battles with an official description of the series:

“Yuuhi Ohdo and Yuamu Ohdo are elementary schooler twins living in Mutsuba Town who are in charge of the alien extermination company UTS (ATC) (Uchuujin Trouble Soudansha / Alien Trouble Consultancy). They spend their days working really hard searching for aliens using a mysterious device created by Yuuhi…that is, until one fateful day!!

Right after they created a mystery school club, they finally found a real spaceship and inside of it, they made contact with Yudias, an alien from the distant Velgear Star Cluster. Now it’s time to enter the new stage of Rush Duel introduced by this alien soldier from the far ends of the galaxy!”

