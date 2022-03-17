Yu-Gi-Oh Joins Up with Turning Red in This Disney Crossover

Turning Red is one of Disney’s latest films, and as you may have heard, critics are loving the flick. Of course, plenty have checked out Disney+ to stream the coming-of-age flick, and if you head online, you will see some strange comparisons have been made of the film. And while it might sound strange, one artist’s crossover with Yu-Gi-Oh stands out as the best mash-up yet.

The update comes from leario4 over on Twitter. The whole thing came around after Turning Red made its debut on Disney+ and left fans begging for more. After all, the coming-of-age movie struck a chord with audiences, but its heroine’s ability to transform into a red panda reminded netizens of a certain Duel Monsters fanatic.

I’m going to jail for this https://t.co/Vjz850S4db pic.twitter.com/pTZM56qjdE — Leario 🍄 BDG3 brainworms (@leario4) March 16, 2022

As you can see above, leario4 brought Yu-Gi-Oh and Turning Red together in a perfectly balanced sketch. The film’s heroine is replaced here with Yugi as the uncertain boy holds the Millennium Puzzle his grandfather gifted him. And as his conflicted emotions rise, it doesn’t take him long to transform into his version of a red panda. But in this art, well – Yami really does come to life as a cuddly creature.

Clearly, these leads know what it is like to transform into someone else, and Yugi seems to do so for the same reasons Mei does. Turning Red follows the teenage girl as she navigates middle school, hormones, and demanding family expectations. When she is unsure of herself, Mei transforms into a panda to protect her heart, and Yugi does the same when battling. When Yami makes his appearance, it is because he’s got a grudge to settle or Yugi needs him. So if Pixar ever wants to tackle a Yu-Gi-Oh short, fans would be happy to take a peek.

What do you think of this cute Turning Red crossover? Does this mash-up suit Yu-Gi-Oh or not?