Yu-Gi-Oh Is Selling a Duel Disk Pillow That’s Seriously Adorable

With the holidays ahead, there are millions of people out shopping for gifts and hitting roadblocks along the way. If you are shopping for an anime lover in your life, it can be hard to narrow down a present as there is tons of merchandise out there. But if your loved one happens to love Yu-Gi-Oh, well – Konami has the perfect pillow to gift this holiday season.

The update comes from Konami as the licensor confirmed its plans to release a special kind of Duel Disk. Rather than put out another replica, Yu-Gi-Oh is debuting a Duel Disk nap pillow, and it is pretty much adorable.

As you can see above, the pillow is shaped just like an original Duel Disk from Yu-Gi-Oh. Fans will be able to slip their arms through the pillow’s plush cuff to give them some extra stability. And when you want to take a nap, you just swing the pillow in front of you and rest your head on the disk’s point counter before falling asleep.

Clearly, this pillow is adorable, and it is a fun gift to give any Yu-Gi-Oh fans. The item is now on sale in Japan for under $80 USD at local retailers. Unfortunately, the pillow doesn’t have a U.S. release date, but netizens are already scouting the Internet for secondhand deals. So if you want to nab this pillow for the holidays, you can always write an IOU for your loved one!

And if this pillow doesn’t cure their craving for Yu-Gi-Oh, there are other collectibles to nab. There are always trading card packs to consider, but even Yu-Gi-Oh packs have had supply issues like those plaguing Pokemon and Magic the Gathering. Or if you have the cash, Yu-Gi-Oh is releasing a replica Duel Disk from the anime that comes complete with lights and sounds if you’re interested.

What do you think about this latest Yu-Gi-Oh collectible? Are you adding this plush to your holiday wishlist?