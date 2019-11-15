Kamen Rider, The Prince of Tennis Star Yukihiro Takiguchi Dies at 34

Today, the anime community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Over in Japan, a news report went live about actor Yukihiroo Takiguchi. The beloved star passed away following a medical ordeal at age 34.

According to the report by Anime News Network, actor Yukihiro Takiguchi passed away on Wednesday, November 13. The actor was 34 years old at the time. His death came after a battle with heart failure, and his family will hold a private funeral at a yet-known date.

For those unaware of the actor, Takiguchi began his career in the early 2000s. He is best-known for doing live work on stage. Back in 2006, the actor began working on the stage adaptation of The Prince of Tennis and worked on Inuyasha’s play as well. He also did work on on live-action TV series like Kamen Rider Driver. The actor played Akira Hayase back in 2014.

Most recently, the actor starred in the live-action adaptation of Gintama. Takiguchi also had a career as a musician. He was part of the original ikemen group PureBoys. He graduated from the group years ago, but fans continue to enjoy his work with the band.