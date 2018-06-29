‘Yuri On Ice’ Is Teasing A Major Announcement This Week

If you can believe it, nearly two years have passed since the world was introduced to Yuri on Ice. The little-known series skated its way to life out of nowhere, but it ended its debut season as one of anime’s biggest hits. So, you can see why fans are wondering where the series has been all this time.

Well, that question might be addressed rather soon. After all, Yuri on Ice is teasing a major announcement, and anime fans are freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the official page for Yuri on Ice teased the big reveal would come at the start of July.

“Scheduled for 7/1, the TV anime Yuri!!! on ICE musical event, Yuri!!! on CONCERT, will be live streamed! At the end of the concert, a major announcement will be made,” the account shared.

Of course, such a hint has got fans fantasizing about what’s in store. A second season of Yuri on Ice was never made official, but MAPPA Studios did confirm a movie is being developed. Since then, there has been no news about the anime’s future, so audiences are hoping a premiere date or trailer for the movie may go live this weekend.

If there is an update to be had, fans of Yuri on Ice will gladly take it. As you can see below, the fandom surrounding the anime is a thriving one. The anime has grown a massive fanbase since its debut thanks to its unique sports angle. While Yuri on Ice is about professional ice skating, it tackles stories regarding LGBTQ sexuality and mental illness. Its thoughtful themes combined and impressively detailed animation made it a winner for millions, so here’s to hoping the anime is ready to hit the ice soon!

If you are not familiar with Yuri on Ice, then you have plenty of time to get acquainted with the series. The show premiered in October 2016 and tells the story of Yuri Katsuki. The young man is a professional figure skater who suffers from crippling anxiety, and Yuri chooses to break from the sport after a dismal appearance at the Grand Prix Final. However, things begin to change for Yuri when a video of him skating to a routine by Victor Nikiforov goes viral. The latter skater is world-renowned for his beauty and skill – and Victor comes all the way to Japan to coach Yuri. The two grow closer as they come to rediscover their passion for skating, and sparks fly when Yuri realizes his admiration for Victor goes further than he once thought.

What do you hope this announcement is about? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Toggle Those Alert Notifications

YURI ON ICE ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT

OFFICIALLY “SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN” THE NIGHT OF YURI ON CONCERT

???????????????????

https://t.co/UqdBmr70z3 — ?⛸?✨?ジンちゃんさん?✨?⛸? (@denkimouse) June 25, 2018

The Hype Is Always Real

yuri on ice is the ONLY show i have ever been hyped for since before it aired, and i will remain here all the way through, and i welcome all new fans, it is an amazing touching show with sweet characters and sweet story and original songs and skate choreography!! just look at him pic.twitter.com/Sc83pQWNSm — ?⛸?✨?ジンちゃんさん?✨?⛸? (@denkimouse) June 28, 2018

The Suspense Is Killing Us

Major announcement, so…Yuri!!! On Ice movie trailer + Season 2??! I wonder what’s going to happen… https://t.co/dnovMCLsLp — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 28, 2018

Not A Moment But A Movement

i really love how yuri on ice is a multicultural phenomenon…. the series itself showcasing so many different nations to the fans….. the fact that the PR posted news in so many different languages means they realize how widespread their fans are…. i’m so emotional — ✨kimmistry?ユーリ!!! on Concert✨ (@kimmistry7) June 28, 2018

We Love Yuri On Ice… Pass It On

i love yuri on ice as a series i love yuri on ice as a passion project i love yuri on ice as an experience i love yuri on ice as a fandom i love yuri on ice as a worldwide phenomenon i love yuri on ice as something that brings us all together like this i love yuri on ice i lov — Lluvia!!! on ICE❄️? (@icedpuddles) June 28, 2018

When Will My (Yuri On Ice) Life Begin?

when will we get a season 2 of yuri on ice hhhh pic.twitter.com/MQOHidRNHr — mok. ; sick. (@parasitaesm) June 27, 2018

A Prophetic Pun…?