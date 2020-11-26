Yuri on Ice Staff Gives Update on Its Movie's Production Status

Yuri on Ice is one of the most beloved sports anime out there, and fans have been waiting patiently for its big movie to come around. The series first informed fans aa film was coming back in 2017. The movie has yet to debut even after all these years, but fans did just get an update on the project and its production status.

The update was shared by the production committee working on the movie at MAPPA Studios. It was there the team said work is still be done on the movie, but it has not reached a point where the team feels comfortable assigning Yuri on Ice a new release date.

【Regarding the Production Status of "YURI!!! on ICE the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE"】 pic.twitter.com/i5GiLeTLdO — TVアニメ「ユーリ!!! on ICE」 (@yurionice_PR) November 26, 2020

"The production of Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence is still ongoing with the air of further enriching the film. However, we have no yet reached the stage where we can announce the release date. Our team will continue to work diligently to deliver a film and share our unwavering love and dedication for skating. We deeply apologize to all fans for the circumstance and ask for your generous understanding," the new statement reads.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to have gotten an update on the project, and they have big hopes for the series moving forward. MAPPA even went so far as to placate fans with a new teaser for Yuri on Ice that shows Victor as a teenager preparing to perform at the Olympics. The gorgeous clip has fans fawning over the Russian skater anew, and its animation proves MAPPA has set a high bar for visuals with this film. So if fans have to wait a bit longer to revisit Yuri on the ice then so be it.

