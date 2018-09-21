Full ‘Yuri on Ice’ Marathon Coming to Theaters

If you’ve ever wanted to binge the entirety of the hit anime series Yuri on Ice in theaters, you’ll get your chance very soon thanks to Crunchyroll and Fathom Events.

According to the press release announcing the event, the one-day showing will feature all 12 episodes of that series as it currently exists in addition to “a video message from the series’ producer along with a ‘hello’ from Makkachin, Victor Nikiforov’s pet poodle.” The marathon of subtitled episodes will take place at more than 95 theaters in the United States on October 13th at noon local time, with a full listing available at the Fathom Events website.

Yuri on Ice follows a number of figure skaters, with the protagonist arguably being Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki, as they compete across a season where Yuri tries his best to level up his skating with help from his coach, Russian skater and champion Victor Nikiforov. Add to the mix Russian skater Yuri Plisetsky vying for the attention of Victor at every moment, friends, rivals, and more, and you’ve got a good idea of what the series is about.

The show became an instant hit when it began airing in late 2016, and a film, Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence, has been announced for 2019. The series has been popular enough that a number of actual figure skaters have performed routines to the show’s theme song, “History Maker” by Dean Fujioka.

Tickets to the event are available now online at Fathom Events as well as participating box offices.

[H/T Anime News Network]