Zenless Zone Zero Lands Official Release Date

It's happening, guys. After a long wait, the team at MiHoYo has put together a release schedule for its next big release. If you did not realize, this summer will mark the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, and its publisher has announced when exactly its launch will go live.

So grab your calendars. It turns out Zenless Zone Zero will be released on mobile and console on July 4th.

The update comes courtesy of MiHoYo today as the publisher and developer confirmed the release of its next game. On July 4th, Zenless Zone Zero will be released on iOS and Android. The game will also be released on PlayStation 5 at launch, and of course, the MiHoYo title is set for a PC launch as well.

(Photo: MiHoYo)

As you can imagine, anime fans are eager for Zenless Zone Zero to launch, and that is hardly surprising given the reputation MiHoYo has crafted. From its hit Honkai series to Genshin Impact, the developer has released some of the biggest anime games in the industry. Zenless Zone Zero hopes to add to that legacy, and the game already sounds like a dream for cyberpunk lovers.

After all, Zenless Zone Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Hollows, a type of supernatural disaster, has destroyed society. There is just one city left on the planet to fend these Hollows, and New Eridu finds itself under constant threat as such. In the game, Zenless Zone Zero will ask players to play as a Proxy, a character who guides others through missions involving Hollows. And as the game progresses, players will learn more about the apocalypse that took down society and how the Hollows have been kept down by New Eridu against all the odds. So if you like IPs like Akira and Neon Genesis Evangelion, well – this MiHoYo title will be right up your alley.

