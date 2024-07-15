Tokyo Ghoul Creator Taps Hoyoverse with Zenless Zone Zero Promo

Sui Ishida can do it all. The artist has been working in manga for more than a decade, and in that time, his work has become nothing short of legendary. From Tokyo Ghoul to Choujin X, Ishida’s art is hard to mistake, and he has leant his talent to a number of franchises. And now, the team at miHoYo has tapped Ishida for a special promo.

After all, the game developer did just drop a new game. Zenless Zone Zero is the latest addition to the Hoyoverse, and Ishida was asked to ink artwork of Shuto to celebrate its release.

https://twitter.com/ZZZ_JP/status/1809597883337044009?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see below, Ishida brought his classic style to Zenless Zone Zero in this sketch, and fans are clearly obsessed. Shuto looks ready to take on any number of criminals here as she’s geared in uniform. With her hair tied back, Shuto is ready to declare urban order, and fans of Zenless Zone Zero already know how powerful this player is.

Even with a manga in publication these days, Ishida is finding time to explore other IPs, and Hoyoverse just gave the artist an excellent out. Now, netizens are eager for miHoYo to court other manga creators. After all, artists like Yusuke Murata (One-Punch Man) could do something wild with Billy Kid.

For those unfamiliar with Zenless Zone Zero, the game made its debut on July 4, and it has quickly become a fave with Hoyoverse fans. The RPG can be found on iOS, Android, and PlayStation 5. As for its story, Zenless Zone Zero is set in a faraway future as gamers explore a sprawling city called New Eridu. The haven exists to protect the world’s survivors from the Ethereals, mysterious foes who can travel the world freely using Hollows. New Eridu stands as the last stronghold against the creatures, and it is there players begin to unlock the mystery behind the Ethereals’ mission. You can also find miHoYo’s other hit titles on mobile devices including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and more.

