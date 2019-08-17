Zombie Land Saga Crew to Attend Crunchyroll Expo

Zombie Land Saga was one of the most surprising anime releases of 2018 as the comedy series introduced fans to the world of idol anime in a unique way. While blending in traditional emotional elements of the idol genre with a hilarious new horror spin, fans were waiting for more the second the first season wrapped. Luckily, they’ll soon be getting their wish as a second season of the anime was announced. But that’s not the only reason it’s a good time to be a fan of the series.

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be hosting some of the cast and staff behind the series for a special panel for Zombie Land Saga during Crunchyroll Expo to talk about some of the fan-favorite scenes in the first season of the series.

According to the announcement, Studio MAPPA’s CEO and producer Manabu Otsuka, composer Yasuharu Takanashi, along with Kaede Hondo, the voice of Sakura Minamoto, and Asami Tano, the voice of Saki Nikaido, will be in attendance at the panel. This will surely be a great time for fans of the series to gather with those who helped bring it to life. There’s currently no word on date or time of the panel, but Crunchyroll Expo will be taking place in San Jose, CA on August 30th to September 1st.

For those unfamiliar, Zombie Land Saga is an original anime devised by Cygames, AVEX Pictures, and Studio MAPPA. It’s a particularly unique series following Sakura Minamoto, a high-school girl who dreams of becoming an idol except she comes across a major speed bump…she dies. Ten years after her death, she’s brought back to life alongside six “legendary” idol girls from different eras by a mysterious man in order to form an idol super group (known as “Franchouchou”) that will put Japan’s Saga Prefecture on the map. The idol industry has been dying, but now these living dead girls will try and spring it back to life.

Zombie Land Saga has been confirmed to return for a second season in the future. Dubbed Zombie Land Saga Revenge, the second season currently does not have a set release date as of this writing. Given that the first season of the series initially debuted as part of the Fall 2018 anime season, it might be a bit of a wait before fans can see the second season for themselves. But who knows? Maybe this new panel will tease information about the second season of the series? That’s what fans are hoping for, too.