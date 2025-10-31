One Piece Hot Topic Collection Is Loaded With Straw Hat Pirate Style

Hot Topic’s pop culture collaborations have been pretty creative lately, especially when it comes to anime. The latest clothing collection is inspired by One Piece, the decades long, more-than-a-thousand episodes anime (and live-action Netflix series) that follows Luffy and his band of Straw Hat Pirates.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a couple stand outs for sure. The Sanji Egghead Woven Button-Up is super cute, bringing Sanji’s outfit from Egghead Island to life perfectly – even the wooden buttons. The Luffy Vs. Lucci Hoodie shows off the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Lucci, looking dramatic atop the black fabric. Head below for photos and links to each individual piece.

One Piece x Hot Topic Collection

One Piece Chopper Egghead Girls Lounge Shorts / Plus Size

One Piece Devil Fruits Denim Cargo Pants / Plus Size

One Piece Sanji Egghead Woven Button-Up

One Piece Thousand Sunny Varsity Jacket

One Piece Chopper Egghead Marled Knit Girls Hoodie / Plus Size

One Piece Luffy Vs. Lucci Hoodie

One Piece Gear 5 Luffy Jeans With Belt & Chain

Netflix One Piece Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece has officially set the date for season 2’s renewal. The new season will release on March 10th, and it’s been rumored there will be 8 episodes, much like season 1. Arcs like Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, all from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, are said to be the focus of season 2’s plot. With those arcs, we can be sure we’re about to get some action-filled adventure. We can also be sure we’re about to meet one of the best characters in the series, and another member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper. While it can’t be said yet how that’s going to happen or in what way, we’re pretty certain he’s going to make an appearance.

Adapting possibly the longest anime out there into an 8-episode season of TV is bound to be difficult. With those challenges in mind, the team behind the adaptation has created something unique and faithful, something the fans can love alongside the original. Season 2 returns on March 10th.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!