Netflix’s One Piece Confirms Season 2 Release Date With First Look at Live-Action Drum Island

One Piece is getting ready to set sail once again with Netflix, and the live-action series has finally confirmed the release date for Season 2 with a new look at how Drum Island will be making the jump to live-action. One Piece Into the Grand Line was previously announced to be returning to Netflix with new episodes in 2026, and has been steadily revealing more of what fans can expect to see through its promotional materials thus far. But we’ve gotten the biggest update for the new season yet with a new look at what also happens to be its most important arc coming in the new episodes.

One Piece shared a great deal of updates for the franchise at large with new announcements for the anime, manga and more, and that included a major update for One Piece’s live-action future as well. Netflix has now confirmed that One Piece Into the Grand Line (the official title Netflix has given Season 2) will be making its worldwide debut with the streaming service on March 10th next year. You can check out the new look at One Piece’s live-action take on the Drum Island arc below with its first poster and teaser images too.

One Piece Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10, 2026. Though the number of episodes have yet to be officially revealed, reports have stated that this coming season will feature eight episodes overall much like the first season of the series. It’s also been confirmed that One Piece’s live-action series will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga (and that’s been further confirmed through previous images and teasers).

Joining the cast for the new season are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and more.

Why Is Drum Island Special in One Piece?

One Piece Into the Grand Line is Luffy and the Straw Hats’ first foray into the titular Grand Line, so they are about to meet some foes and allies that will be playing a huge role in the future of the franchise. The biggest of which comes during Drum Island with the debut of Tony Tony Chopper, the next member of the Straw Hat Crew. While it’s still going to be a mystery as to how the live-action series handles that particular moment, it’s an important piece to get right before it can move on.

Netflix has thankfully already confirmed that a third season of One Piece is already in the works, and production on the new episodes is moving full steam ahead. The live-action series is going to go to some wild places if the One Piece anime and manga are anything to go by, so you’re going to want to catch up with everything that has happened so far with the first season now streaming on Netflix.

