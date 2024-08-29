Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella’s Husband, Arrested for Domestic Battery

Long-time Dancing with the Stars veteran Artem Chigvinstev has been arrested in Napa Valley, California for domestic battery. Documents obtained by both TMZ and Page Six revealed that Chigvinstev had been booked on Thursday morning with a bail set at $25,000. It’s unclear at this time whether or not his wife, Nikki Garcia (former WWE professional wrestler Nikki Bella) was involved in the altercation. However, according to her social media posts on Wednesday, she is back in Napa where the two share a home.

Chigvinstev and Garcia first met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 when he was her partner for Season 25. She was still seeing John Cena at the time but the two became good friends and remained in contact over the years. After breaking off her engagement from Cena in 2018, she reconnected with Chigvinstev and the two began dating in early 2019. The two quickly got engaged later that year, but she wanted to wait a bit longer before diving into any ceremony plans.

They welcomed their son Matteo in 2020 who recently turned four years old. The couple finally tied the knot in August of 2022. They recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything,” Chigvinstev wrote on Instagram, celebrating the milestone.

Garcia shared a video montage set to Elvis Presley’s hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” noting that the song holds a special place in their relationship. “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus and Artem,” she said in her caption. “Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

