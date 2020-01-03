WWE’s Nikki Bella Gets Engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

WWE and Total Divas star Nikki Bella is kicking off 2020 with some awesome news, as today she shared with fans that she’s now engaged to So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Artem Chigvintsev. Bella shared the news on her Instagram, and while they are just telling the world she revealed that Chigvintsev actually proposed to her back in November when the two were in France, but she’s been keeping it a secret until 2020 was officially underway. You can check out the full announcement and a photo of the adorable pair below.

Bella wrote “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chigvintsev also shared the news on his Instagram, and couldn’t be more excited about their journey together.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes”

It didn’t take long for some of Bella’s WWE co-workers and friends to congratulate the happy couple, including Natalya, Nia Jax, Vanessa Borne, Sarah Logan, Cathy Kelley, Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae).

The two started dating back in January of 2019, and Bella addressed the new relationship on Total Divas, saying “Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know. I have this new level of excitement,” she said during the episode. “I’m just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I’m focusing on me. It’s crazy. I never in my life would’ve thought that like I would’ve had a lot in common with a Russian” (via Hollywood Life).

We wish the couple an amazing 2020!