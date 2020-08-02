Photo: Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Welcomes First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

✖

Total Bellas star and former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev had officially welcomed their first child into the world on Friday. The announcement came mere hours after Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan announced their birth of their second child, and just like in their announcement Nikki uploaded a photo of herself and Chigvintsev holding the baby's hand. Bella wrote, "7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

The Bella Twins announced that they were both pregnant back in January.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie told PEOPLE Magazine at the time. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki added. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Less than a month before both gave birth, the pair posted a pregnancy photoshoot on social media.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.