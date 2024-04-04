New Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Gameplay Shows Off Updated Mario

Nintendo has released a short clip to tease additional gameplay for the upcoming Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake featuring a look at the locale where the adventure begins, Rogueport. The clip offers a great view at the paper-style updates the remake will feature, including improved expressions from Mario himself such as a shocked expression. What’s not missing from the remake, which releases on Nintendo Switch next month, is the iconic thumbs up from Mario.

Not A Copy & Paste Remake

Not only have the graphics from the original The Thousand-Year Door received updates, but the newest version is also not a one-for-one copy of the 2020 release into the franchise, Paper Mario: The Origami King. A noticeable difference between TTYD‘s graphics and TOK‘s is the erasure of the thick white outline behind characters in TOK, a change some have begun to express a preference for in online communities like Reddit. Additional updates that improved Mario’s overall expression have also been pointed out by players on Reddit, including that “Mario’s feet stand more apart, his arms are longer, he no longer rests his left arm on his hip, his thumbs up don’t clip with his face and so on, in the TTYD sprite.”

Compared to the original, colors are crisper and there’s more definition and depth to the background, immersing Mario and all who he encounters in the paper world around them. Movements from the characters appear to be smoother as well, and Mario has an increase in vertical turning to give the appearance of looking around the environment more.

Nintendo shared the newest clip on their social media, which you can use to check out some of the updates for yourself below and make judgments as to which version you prefer.

Rogueport is where the story of #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor begins to unfold. Join Mario in this epic paper-adventure coming to #NintendoSwitch on May 23. pic.twitter.com/1LBqhYGcTw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 3, 2024

The original Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door released in 2004 as a sequel to Paper Mario, though the sequel seems to be the clear favorite between the two as was demonstrated by the game selling out on Amazon months before its release. It’s not a stretch to predict that the game will have a strong presence on the gameplay charts when it releases, as players have proven they’re eager to play the game in sales and social media reactions.

In The Thousand-Year Door, Mario and Princess Peach’s search for a mystic treasure is interrupted when Peach is kidnapped by an alien group. From there, Mario sets off on an adventure where he seeks to rescue Peach and find the treasure, with turn-based combat emphasizing well-timed attacks in order to achieve the goals.

Will you be replaying Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door when it releases, or will it be your first time experiencing the game?