Wendy’s SpongeBob Pop up Surfaces: How to Get the Krabby Patty Kollab Meal

Are ya ready? It’s been 25 years since SpongeBob SquarePants was hired as the fry cook at The Krusty Krab, home of the Krabby Patty — and now Wendy’s is serving up their own menu inspired by the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom. Starting Oct. 8, fans can get their fins on the new Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal for a limited time. (The collab between The Wendy’s Company and Paramount commemorates the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, part of a year-long celebration that continues this week with the one-hour SpongeBob Halloween special “Kreepaway Kamp.”)

The Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal is the meal for you and me, but what’s included? Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to soak in about Wendy’s SpongeBob pop up, including when and where to get the limited-time SpongeBob menu items and details on Wendy’s Krabby Patty burger and Wendy’s new pineapple-flavored Frosty.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Wendy’s created the Krabby Patty Kollab meal, featuring a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger dropping in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, October 8 for a limited time.



What’s in Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal?

Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal includes:



Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: Wendy’s Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation.

Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy’s take on a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.



French Fries



How to Get Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal



The Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Meal is available nationwide at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Tuesday, October 8. You can also order the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty separately in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy’s mobile app.



What is the Krabby Patty Secret Sauce at Wendy’s?



Like the Krabby Patty secret formula, Wendy’s Krabby Patty secret sauce is, well, a secret. Wendy’s will only say that the “super special secret sauce” contains egg.



Wendy’s Krabby Patty Burger Ingredients



To make a Krabby Patty, a fry cook must follow the correct order of ingredients: bottom bun, patty, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pickles, top bun. Wendy’s Krabby Patty Burger, however, consists of a toasted premium bun, hamburger patty, lettuce, an American cheese slice, onion, tomato, crinkle cut pickles, and Secret Krabby Patty Sauce, totaling 590 calories. The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is available in Jr., regular, Medium, and Large size (between 200 and 520 calories).

Wendy’s SpongeBob Drive Thru

Wendy’s Panorama City SpongeBob pop up is located at 14645 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, California, 91402. The Bikini Bottom-themed immersive drive thru experience takes customers through the Jellyfish Fields past such undersea inhabitants as SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary, and Squidward.

Wendy’s Lunch Hours



Most Wendy’s locations typically operate between 6:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., and most locations start serving lunch at 10:30 a.m. The SpongeBob Krabby Patty meal will be available at participating Wendy’s locations and via the Wendy’s app for a limited time, but Wendy’s hasn’t announced when the promotion will end.