Batman #121 Introduces Mister Freeze in a Story That’s Anything But Chilling

Batman is well-known for having one of, if not the single greatest, rogue galleries in comics. Heck, it’s not a stretch to extend that to all of fiction. The Dark Knight’s villains are just as popular as he is, with over a dozen of them easily being household names. The Joker, Bane, Catwoman, the list goes on. Batman regularly battles countless iconic villains who bring out the best and worst in him at the same time. Their colorful, bombastic personalities and looks perfectly contrast Batman’s muted, stoic style. His villains each tackle a different but equally compelling aspect of his character. In that vein, none are more sympathetic than the cold-hearted Mister Freeze.

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Freeze is iconic for his tragic backstory, being a man who lost his wife and dedicated himself to finding a way to cure her disease by any means necessary, putting her on ice until that day came. However, he wasn’t always like that. The legendarily loving villain didn’t get his iconic origin until decades after his debut in Batman (1940) #121. However, that issue is still incredibly important for who it introduced and how it showed that anyone can be a fantastic character.

An Icy Start to a Classic Villain

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This issue introduced fans to Mister Freeze. Kind of. You see, Victor was actually originally named Mister Zero, taking his name from absolute zero. He was a scientist who accidentally doused himself in a chemical of his own invention when creating a freeze gun. Forced to live at temperatures below zero, he donned an air-conditioned suit and took an alias, becoming an ice-themed supervillain. Of course, he inevitably came into contact with Batman and Robin. Not only did the Dynamic Duo put a freeze on his criminal conspiracies, but Batman even accidentally cured Victor of his condition, letting him return to normal life.

Even beyond the name change, this Mister Freeze is nothing like the villain we know and love today. His tragic backstory is really more of a kind of funny fluke, his name is less cool, and his costume is green and pink instead of its normal cool colors. Seriously, that costume is an eyesore to look at for too long. Heck, his reliance on cold temperatures was even done away with at the end of the issue, which was meant to wrap up his story for good. Mister Zero was only ever meant to be a one-off villain who entertained readers for a single issue, but, obviously, fate had other plans for the cold crook.

Mister Freeze was absolutely nothing special. If anything, he was a bare-bones, bad villain, but that’s exactly what makes this issue so important. Mister Zero was a forgettable, nothing-burger villain who became one of Batman’s greatest rogues with nothing more than a new twist on his character. Freeze was given the time, attention, and effort he needed to rise above his boring past, which is something that all characters could do. Every character has the potential to be great if they’re given the chance. Freeze was, and he became incredible, just like every character could be.

Batman #121 Gave Freeze His Start, But Later Stories Gave Him His Chance

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Mister Freeze’s debut wasn’t anything great or even especially fun by Silver Age standards. Yet, he eventually became one of Batman’s greatest villains. Not every character is a home run right out of the gate. Sometimes, it takes multiple attempts, writers, and eras for a character to reach their full potential, but when they do, it’s a grand sight to behold. Mister Freeze was fortunate enough to be given the chances he needed to grow into the icon that we know and love today. He’s Batman’s resident sad, tragic villain, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

If you’re a fan of Mister Freeze, then it’s always worth it to see just how he got his start. Understanding who he is today actually makes this story a much better read. Knowing the man he is makes his silly origin even more fun, and it’s a perfect before-and-after image to study character growth with. This comic is wacky, silly, and the greatest contrast with what a villain would become in all of Batman’s mythos. It’s most definitely worth a read, if only to see where it all began.

Mister Freeze has changed so much since his initial appearance, but which villain do you think has the best transformation?