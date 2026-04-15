The 5 Most Valuable Comics Of All Time (& How Much Each Is Worth)

Comic books have never been bigger, a fact that’s certainly proven at auctions across the world. Naturally, the most valuable comics tend to either feature major events (think “The Death of Superman“) or first appearances. Some of those prices do tend to fluctuate based on a character’s importance in popular culture at time of auction (i.e. when the next film or TV show is coming out; expect Supergirl comics to be valuable right now).

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But not all comic book characters are created equal. So here are the top issues, perhaps indicating just how important these characters should be – and proving these are definitely comics that collectors will dream of finding in their attics.

5. Detective Comics #27 (1939)

Batman and Spider-Man are among the most marketed heroes in the world, so it’s no surprise to see Batman appear twice in this list. Bill Finger and Bob Kane’s Detective Comics #27 is the first Batman story, and it sells for up to $1.8 million. Higher-grade copies have reportedly been sold by collectors for over $3 million.

4. Batman #1 (1940)

Next we have Batman #1 from 1940, which sells at up to $2.2 million; even mid-grade copies tend to sell at a staggering $100,000 to $500,000. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, this isn’t actually Batman’s origin story; rather, it’s the first comic to feature not one but two members of his rogues’ gallery. Batman #1 features a selection of short stories, one called “The Joker” and another bearing the title “The Cat.” The latter, of course, introduced a character who quickly became known as Catwoman.

3. Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

One of the most famous comic books of all time, the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 says it all; this is Spider-Man’s origin story, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It’s one of the most referenced images of all time, even appearing in posters for this year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a CGC 9.6 copy of this comic sold for $3.6 million in 2021. Silver age comics were printed in higher numbers, but lower-grade copies can sell for up to $30,000.

2. Superman #1 (1939)

Superman #1 may not have been the Man of Steel’s origin story, but it was the first title dedicated to a single hero. Incredibly, a high-grade copy of this issue has sold for a staggering $9.1 million, cementing Superman’s place as the true king of comics. High-grade copies of this book are particularly rare, given it was printed on low-quality paper. It’s not unusual to see issues selling for $5 million or more.

1. Action Comics #1 (1938)

Action Comics #1 is the most valuable comic of all time, with one copy selling at a record $15 million earlier this year. That’s because this is the first appearance of Superman, albeit a version without many of his trademark abilities and singularly lacking in supervillains. Another copy of his issue is going on sale at Heritage Auctions this week; although lower grade, it’s expected to sell for approx. $5 million.

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