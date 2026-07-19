Obsession’s Inde Navarrette Gifted Graded Modern Warfare 2 Copy For a Reason You Might Know

Inde Navarrette delivered a truly outstanding performance in this year’s runaway hit Obsession, which is partly why fans are so excited to hear if she’ll be playing one of the X-Men on the big screen. While that would be amazing, another amazing moment just happened to Navarrette at Fanatics Fest, where she was given a graded copy of Modern Warfare 2, and this is why it made such an impression.

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At Fanatics Fest, a fan gave Navarrette a graded copy of Modern Warfare 2, and as you can see in the video below, Navarrette’s face immediately reveals how big a deal it is. The copy is from 2009, which is when the game initially released, and it is graded as well. While a graded copy of a game that is going for north of $1000 is always an awesome gift, it’s especially meaningful to Navarrette, as she was at Fanatics Fest in part due to her history playing the game, and she has a personal family connection to the franchise going back to when she was playing Modern Warfare 2 with her brother.

A fan just surprised Inde Navarrette with an ultra-rare copy of Call of Duty 😱 pic.twitter.com/2nsmpbT3HB — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) July 18, 2026

Why Call of Duty Means So Much to Navarrette (And How Much Is That Game Really Worth?)

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

In the video that was shared by Fanatics, the official Call of Duty account even chimed in, writing “the obsession is real”. Navarrette was also a part of a panel alongside Activision chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl, Infinity Ward director Mark Grigsby, and NBA star Kevin Durant to talk about Call of Duty’s impact on entertainment, sports, and pop culture (H/T Complex), and there’s also video of Navarrette playing some Call of Duty while she was there.

Her love of the franchise goes back a while, as it was her older brother who first introduced her to the franchise when she was around eight years old. They would actually play Modern Warfare 2 together, so not only does she love the franchise, but this particular game is what started it, and she would go on to stream Call of Duty on Twitch on a regular basis. She was quite good as well, so while she may be one of the brightest stars in Hollywood right now, she’s still just as much of a gamer as she was back then.

As for what the game is worth in its graded state, it’s certainly quite a bit, depending on the grade. Much like comics, trading cards, and action figures, there are a few key factors that come into play when figuring out the value of a game. The first is the condition, and the second is when it was produced and any sort of specific labeling or edition. With video games, there’s also the element of which console or PC version it is.

The version that was given to Navarrette was the Xbox 360 version of Modern Warfare 2, and it was one of the copies produced when the game originally launched in November of 2009. If the grade is in the high 9 area, like a 9.8 or so, then you are easily looking at over $1000, and could even be approaching the $1,500 range if it’s an especially high 9.

Several graded copies of the game have gone up for around $400 to $549 in recent weeks (via PriceCharting.com), and those are typically around 9.4 or 9.6. Then there are two versions of the game that went for $1,299 and $1,019, respectively. The highest amount the game has commanded this year was an eBay listing from March that was a 9.8 PSA graded copy, and it sold for $2000. There was also one from 2025 that sold for over $14,000.

With physical games being a big talking point at the moment thanks to Sony, prices like these could very easily go up in the years moving forward, so it won’t be surprising to see copies just like the one in the video going for even higher prices down the line.

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