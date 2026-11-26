Besides the Green Goblin, most of Spider-Man‘s rogues gallery is filled with dudes with animal powers or suits, like Rhino, Vulture, Doc Ock, The Lizard. I suppose a goblin is a mythical animal in its own way too. Call it lazy or creative, the formula perfectly fits into the web of the Spider-Man universe. While we’ve seen all these villains make their live action appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s movies, it took Scorpion almost 61 years to make his first live action appearance. With his long awaited debut finally taking place in this year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his first appearance comic, The Amazing Spider-Man #20, was recently sold for $2,379 at Heritage Auctions.

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While we don’t really get into Scorpion’s origins in the movie, you’ll actually be pretty surprised to learn how he got his powers in the comic. It turns out J. Jonah Jameson’s obsession with Spider-Man was straight up evil in the ’60s, with the Daily Bugle boss wanting to kill him. So, upon hearing that there’s a scientist dabbling in animal mutations, J.J. takes private investigator Mac Gargan to him in order to get superpowers and the trademark green suit with the tail to defeat Spidey. However, much like all of J.J.’s evil plans, this one also backfires, resulting in the newly superpowered Scorpion going on a criminal rampage. However, as his luck would have it, the editor-in-chief comes off as a hero when he manages to trap Scorpion after Spidey did all the hard work of softening him up.

Scorpion Made His First Appearance In The Amazing Spider-Man #20

Now I know what you’re thinking; we technically saw Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he didn’t have his trademark suit. So, I think it’s safe to say that while we saw Mac Gargan in the movie, he only appeared as Scorpion in Brand New Day. It seems Scorpion has suddenly become very popular in the extended Spider-Man universe, as he was also one of the prime antagonists in 2025’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series. While the feud would continue over the decades, it’s strange to think that it was J.J.’s twisted obsession with Spider-Man that gave rise to one of the hero and the city’s biggest villains. Modern day J.J. seems like an angel in comparison.

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With Scorpion finally making his live action first appearance, we’ve finally seen all of Spidey’s big-ticket baddies; and yes, Paul Giamatti’s small appearance as Rhino in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 counts because it was awesome. As for why it took 61 years for it to finally happen, it’s probably a mix of Spidey having too many big villains and the whole Sony – Disney rights issue that went on for so many years. Regardless, the next time you see Scorpion in any of his adaptations, just remember that he got his powers and suit almost 61 years ago, all thanks to J. Jonah Jameson’s hate for Spider-Man. While the original backstory has been retconned over the years, it’s still interesting to see just how despicable the character originally was.

Do you think the wait for Scorpion’s live action appearance was worth it? Let us know in the comments.