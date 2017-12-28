If there’s one thing you can expect from a Marvel movie (besides superheroes, of course), it’s a Stan Lee cameo, and after popping up in over 30 films so far, he’s racked up some good ones.

Now that Stan the Man has reached the age of 95, we thought it might be fun to celebrate by counting down the 10 Best Stan Lee Cameos!

Disclaimer: While we all love his cameo in Mallrats (if you haven’t seen it, you need to check it out), it’s not included here as we decided to stick with the superhero fare.

10. Spider-Man 3

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Stan’s appearance in Spider-Man 3. While the end of Sam Raimi’s trilogy isn’t fondly remembered itself (and for good reasons), that doesn’t change the fact that seeing Stan pop up to offer some words of wisdom to Peter Parker was a genuinely cool moment. In fact, it’s probably the highlight of the movie. ‘Nuff said.

9. Daredevil

Once again, Daredevil is not a superhero flick that goes down on everyone’s favorite superhero movie list, but that’s not what this article is about. If we’re judging this movie based strictly on the quality of Stan Lee’s cameo, then you have to consider this one of the film’s highlights, when young Matt Murdock stops a distracted Stan from walking into traffic.

8. Guardians of the Galaxy

Stan’s cameo from Guardians of the Galaxy is a little too close-to-home with everything going on in the news recently, but it’s still a pretty funny cameo. Rocket spies Stan Lee hitting on a younger girl and in classic Rocket style, makes fun of Stan for being a creeper.

7. The Incredible Hulk

No. 7 comes from The Incredible Hulk. What’s now considered the black eye of the MCU featured a great Stan Lee cameo, when he drinks a soda tainted with the blood of Bruce Banner. Our only regret is we didn’t get to see the aftermath of drinking the soda, which hopefully turned Stan into a green rage monster with a mean ‘stache.

6. Thor

In the sixth spot is his quick appearance in Thor, as the driver of a pickup truck who shows just how tough it is to move Mjolnir when he rips the fender completely off his truck. The ONLY reason Stan couldn’t move the hammer is because he didn’t touch it himself, otherwise, probably wouldn’t have been a problem.

5. Captain America Winter Soldier

No. 5 – the cameo from Captain America: Winter Soldier . Stan Lee plays an old guard at the Smithsonian who is worried he’s going to lose his job once he realizes Cap’s shield is missing. It’s one of the funnier cameos, but c’mon, it’s not like Security Guard Stan could have stopped Cap.

4. The Amazing Spider-Man

At No. 4 is his scene stealing appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man. Say what you will about this version of Spider-Man, but oblivious Stan Lee listening to music while Spidey does battle with the Lizard behind him is gold. It’s too bad those movie isn’t more fondly remembered because this is one of Stan’s best moments.

3. Iron Man

His oh-so brief appearance in Iron Man where Tony mistakes him for one Hugh Hefner is pretty much a perfect cameo for Stan. It’s quick, funny, and serves to do what every one of these cameos should be. A quick moment of levity without being too distracting.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

At No. 2 is his after-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. As Stan Lee recalls his time as a postman on Earth to the Watchers, fans got a big hint that all of Stan’s “cameos” might be made by the same hapless version of Stan … This was also the first time fans realized, “Hey, maybe we just need an entire Stan Lee movie.”

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron