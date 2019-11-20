Better Call Saul Season 5 First Look Photos Released

Earlier today, AMC officially announced the premiere date for the return of Better Call Saul, the highly praised prequel series to Breaking Bad, revealing the series will return in February of 2020 with a two-night event premiere. Now, the network has debuted the first official photos from the new season which tease the return of fan favorite characters and what will no doubt be plenty of trouble for Slippin’ Jimmy and his return to being a lawyer. Check out the six new photos below along with the first key art for the new season below!

Better Call Saul season 4 saw Jimmy teetering between the poles of being a good man and the bad man we know he becomes, following the suicide of his brother, Chuck. While on the one hand, Chuck’s death freed Jimmy up from his brother’s shadow – on the other hand, Chuck was also Jimmy’s only real moral compass in life, and without his supervision, Jimmy was left to make the slow descent into the dark side. While his legal practice was on suspension Jimmy turned back to hustling on the streets; by the time of the season 4 finale, he was conning an entire review board using his dead brother as emotional leverage. Jimmy’s girlfriend and longtime supporter Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) finally saw the con man for who he was in those last few scenes of the finale, as Jimmy officially changed his lawyer name to Saul Goodman. That turn has set up a major relationship conflict to come in season 5, as we may finally get to see the tragedy of how Kim exits Jimmy’s life.

The other big piece of intrigue with the new season of Better Call Saul is that the show’s interquel connection to Breaking Bad is steadily approaching the exciting point of when Gustavo Fring, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman all came crashing into Saul Goodman’s story. The interquel connections to Breaking Bad have once again come to light, thanks to the recent release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. That film showed (through Jesse’s side story) that there are still plenty of points of interest in the Breaking Bad story points we didn’t see, and SPOILER! the ending has opened the door that Jesse and Saul could still meet again in the future. Each season of Better Call Saul does feature his post-Breaking Bad life as a Cinnabon manager after all!

Better Call Saul Season 5 will premiere on AMC on February 23, 2020.

Kim waits at the New Mexico Bar Association

Fring stands menacingly

Jimmy and Huell scheme

Mike Finishes His Coffee

Jimmy goes to court

Jimmy and Nacho reunite

LWYRUP

Krazy-8 is back

Better Call Saul.

Season 5.

Returns 2•23•20 pic.twitter.com/o7MtRyAM9Y — Max Arciniega (@MaxArciniega) November 20, 2019

Actor Max Arciniega who played Krazy-8 on Breaking Bad and later on Better Call Saul confirmed he’ll return for the new season