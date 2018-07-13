Build-A-Bear Workshop Customers React To Pay Your Age Cancellation

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pay Your Age event was supposed to be a great way for families to get deals for their kids, but it has not gone as planned, and fans and customers have taken their opinions online.

Pay Your Age allowed for anyone to pay their age for one of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s adorable plush animals, and fans definitely wanted in on that deal. They ended up turning out in droves and lining up as early as 4:30 am. For those early risers, the event was no issue, but the lines quickly grew to ridiculous proportions, so much so that news outlets all over were capturing photos of lines that went outside malls from the store inside.

As such Build-A-Bear Workshop had to cut off the lines thanks to a requirement from local authorities, much to the chagrin of those who turned out to the event with their extended families. Even those who weren’t there couldn’t help but chime in on the turn of events.

We knew the turnout would be big, as animals from Build-A-Bear Workshop aren’t exactly cheap, so getting $10 to $20 off is worth doing if you can. No one really expected this though, and we imagine if the event makes a return in the future there will be some adjustments made to the language and how many people can take advantage of the deal, which you can read below.

“On July 12, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop!* It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs,” the initial announcement read. “It’s our biggest in-store deal EVER – and it’s a special offer for Bonus Club members. If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free and easy to join! Join now to save time, or sign up in the Workshop! See you in the Workshop on July 12 – bring in the whole family and share the experience with #BuildABear!”

What Is Pay Your Age Day?

Not everyone actually knew it was Pay Your Age Day, and it actually resulted in a more expensive trip.

Just saw an elderly woman upset at Build a Bear. She waited in line for hours not knowing it was "pay your age" day. About the line she said: "I just thought everyone decided Thursday was a good day for bears. Now I have to pay more than normal" — #mike (@numbersignmike) July 12, 2018

“Just saw an elderly woman upset at Build a Bear. She waited in line for hours not knowing it was “pay your age” day. About the line she said: ‘I just thought everyone decided Thursday was a good day for bears. Now I have to pay more than normal’”

Grown People Rioting Over Stuffed Animals

The turnout to the promotion seems to have really caught Build-A-Bear Workshop off guard, and customers aren’t too happy about it. In fact, it’s kind of ironic that these adorable bears are at the center of people’s anger.

today is pay your age day at build a bear. the stores haven't even been open for two hours and already they're closing the lines because the cops told them the crowds are too big. catch grown ass adults starting riots in ur local mall over some stuffed animals. — αllιѕσи ? (@machinebyexo) July 12, 2018

“today is pay your age day at build a bear. the stores haven’t even been open for two hours and already they’re closing the lines because the cops told them the crowds are too big. catch grown ass adults starting riots in ur local mall over some stuffed animals.”

Fluffy Hunger Games

The cues for the lines (before they were shut down) were around 7 hours long, and some couldn’t help but compare the chaos that came after to the Hunger Games.

It’s Pay Your Age day at Build A Bear.



Queues are reportedly seven hours long.



Bet it’s like the Hunger Games… but fluffier. — Mama, Eden and Me (@MamaEdenandMe) July 12, 2018

“It’s Pay Your Age day at Build A Bear.

Queues are reportedly seven hours long.

Bet it’s like the Hunger Games… but fluffier.”

Yep, The Lines Are Really That Long

Sometimes an image is worth a thousand words, but the video below captures just how long the lines were outside of Build-A-Bear Workshop even better. Spoiler alert…they were looooonnnnngggg.

Just a portion of the line for Build-a-Bear's pay-your-age day. A customer said people have been here since 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/yAQuxsCaiu — Gloria Knott (@gloriaeknott) July 12, 2018

“Just a portion of the line for Build-a-Bear’s pay-your-age day. A customer said people have been here since 4:30 a.m.”

Just Don’t Have The Time

With the lines as they are, some just aren’t willing to devote hours to get a good deal, and that’s if your local Build-A-Bear Workshop location is still accepting customers.

I'll pay full price for a build a Bear, i don't got the patience for that line. — mama nat (@boonatBOO) July 12, 2018

“I’ll pay full price for a build a Bear, i don’t got the patience for that line.

Time is money lol”

Not What It Seems

One parent really alarmed his child once the Build-A-Bear Workshop lines were closed down, but thankfully it was a false alarm.

My dad told me that the only build a bear in AZ is closing and I almost panicked but it turns it was only just the commotion over the “pay your age sale”



Dad why you gotta make me panic like that — ? Kiibo ? (@NekojiruRamen) July 12, 2018

“My dad told me that the only My d build a bear in AZ is closing and I almost panicked but it turns it was only just the commotion over the “pay your age sale”

Dad why you gotta make me panic like that”

Making Other Plans

Many fans just don’t think the long wait times are worth it, and would rather do something with their kids besides stand in line.

This is maddness? There is no way I’m standing in a 5hour line for a $20-$35 bear then have to buy clothes…I rather spend that money having a fun afternoon with my kid .?



Build-A-Bear ‘Pay Your Age Day’ ends in chaos https://t.co/4t9YLJ6lyU — mari borys (@mommycat1028) July 12, 2018

“This is maddness? There is no way I’m standing in a 5hour line for a $20-$35 bear then have to buy clothes…I rather spend that money having a fun afternoon with my kid .?

Build-A-Bear ‘Pay Your Age Day’ ends in chaos “

Maybe Corporate Dropped The Ball

For some customers, this was always going to be a chaotic event, and a few feel bad for the employees trying to deal with the turnout from Corporate’s big idea.

I feel for all the folks who work at Build-A-Bear. The ones who came up with the idea and the ones stuck trying to execute it! Yikes. #buildabear — Christine Szudzik (@supergirlsudz) July 12, 2018

“I feel for all the folks who work at Build-A-Bear. The ones who came up with the idea and the ones stuck trying to execute it! Yikes. #buildabear”

Bringing A Mall To A Standstill

As you can see in the photo below, some malls cannot deal with the huge lines, essentially halting all their traffic thanks to one store.

Wow @buildabear you have a mall crippled, it's at capacity and no one can get into other stores. Maybe kids should just pay their age on their birthday? #notgettinginthatmess #nobearforyou today. #Buildabear #BuildABearWorkshop pic.twitter.com/Agt6SjxFkv — Ash-Li (@Ash_Lisc) July 12, 2018

“Wow @buildabear you have a mall crippled, it’s at capacity and no one can get into other stores. Maybe kids should just pay their age on their birthday? #notgettinginthatmess #nobearforyou today. #Buildabear #BuildABearWorkshop”

Completely Shocked

You can imagine the horror that awaited employees showing up for work as lines kicked off for the event around 4:30 am. The minute they saw that they knew they were in for a long day and this GIF perfectly conveys that.

#buildabear employees when they got to work this morning pic.twitter.com/HYbBt0MoOf — one_covenant (@one_covenant) July 12, 2018

“#buildabear employees when they got to work this morning “