Captain America to be Directed by Community Producers

Joe and Anthony Russo, best known as producers on NBC’s cult hit Community but also the directors of films like You, Me and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, have been tapped to direct Captain America 2, according to a report at Showblitz.The pair, who have been on the shortlist of directors for months, have reportedly all but sealed the deal and will be the directors of the new film, which should start shooting shortly after Thor 2 later this year. The movie is angling for an early 2014 release date.While the pair don’t have the war movie or period piece background you might expect from looking at the first Cap film, the second movie will be more different from its predecessor than any other Marvel film, jumping forward seventy years and featuring a version of the character who has gone from World War II to The Avengers.