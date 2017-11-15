Common To Star In Digital Comic Book Series

Actor, composer, and rapper Common can now add another entertainment medium to his portfolio. The artist is set to star in an upcoming digital comic.

According to Deadline, Common is collaborating with digital comics publisher LINE Webtoon to star as the title character in the digital series Caster, a story about a world traveling antiquities dealer who ends up finding himself in the world of international espionage. The digital comic is due out next year with Common set to write the score for the series as well.

“It’s different than Indiana Jones,” Common said. “What drew me to him — it’s something about his taste and (his knowledge of) antiquities. It’s very unique.”

Caster is an original idea from the Noble Transmission team with Wild Blue Yonder‘s Austin Harrison, Zach Howard, and Mike Raicht on story. Artist Jason Masters, who recently worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy title, is developing the art for the series. And for Common, the story and character was something that he felt instantly connected with.

“The moment I learned about Caster I knew the story was something special,” Common said. “The main character resonated with me instantly and I jumped at the chance to bring the comic to life in a more complex way through music.”

Creators hope that a character as dynamic and unique as Caster will go beyond the computer and device screen to the movie screen as well. G-Base, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s production company, is said to be interested in producing a live-action adaptation.

Caster is set to debut in early 2018.