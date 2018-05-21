Disney World Will Finally Be Serving Alcohol at Every Sit-Down Restaurant

Parents attending Disney World are finally getting what they’ve been asking for, as the park has reversed its decades-old stance on serving alcohol, and will now be serving drinks at every sit-down restaurant in The Magic Kingdom.

From 1971-2012, Disney World was a completely dry park, until the first alcoholic drinks were introduced at the Beauty and the Beast-themed restaurant, Be Our Guest. Later in 2016, this idea was extended to Liberty Tree Tavern, Skipper Canteen, Tony’s Town Table, and Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now however, this decision has been extended throughout all of Magic Kingdom. As long as the guests are over 21, they will have the opportunity to grab a drink at any of the sit-down locations throughout the park, including The Plaza Restaurant, The Diamond Horseshoe, and The Crystal Palace.

Each restaurant will include its own select alcohol menu to accommodate the different styles of the different locations. The Plaza and Diamond Horseshoe will have various beer and wine selections to pair with their specific menus, while The Crystal Palace will be serving mimosas with its breakfast cuisine.

Are you excited to see these adult changes come to Disney World? Is this going to make the Disney experience better for adults who have been chasing down young children in the central Florida heat for days on end? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!