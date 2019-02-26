Froot Loop Mini Donuts Return to Hardee’s & Carl’s Jr.

Last fall, Carl’s Jr. and Hardees surprised customers with what might be the most colorful menu item to date: Froot Loops Mini Donuts. The brightly hued, cereal-inspired donuts were only on the menu for a limited time, but fans who were sad to see them go can rejoice. The sugary treats are back.

Announced on the official Carl’s Jr. Instagram account, the vibrant treat is returning to the restaurant’s menus on Wednesday, February 27th. According to Delish, the donuts already hit menus on Monday.

Just like the first time around, the donuts come in a pack of five — red, blue, purple, green, and yellow as orange is not represented in the selection — and apparently smell exactly like opening up a box of Froot Loops cereal when you open up the little box they are served in. The box itself also represents Froot Loops so you know exactly what you’re getting into for the $1.99 the treat costs. The box is the same iconic red of the cereal and features the Froot Loops name as well as the Carl’s Jr. star prominently on the top.

At the time of the first release, many were impressed by how accurate the flavor of the donuts were when compared to the cereal. Buzzfeed’s Crystal Ro spoke highly of the donuts last fall, noting that they took her right back to her childhood.

“Here’s the thing…I LOVE Froot Loops,” Ro explained in her taste test. “So, the moment I got a whiff of these doughnuts, I was instantly taken back to childhood. They smell and taste exactly like the real thing — in like, baked good form — and my elementary-school self would’ve gobbled all of these down in like two seconds.”

Just as we suggested last fall, we don’t recommend eating them quite that fast, but if you want to indulge in the Froot Loops Mini Donuts again (or for the first time if you missed out last year!) you might want to hurry to your local Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s. The tasty treat is once again available only for a limited time.

Did you check out the Froot Loops Mini Donuts last year? Will you be checking them out this time as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.