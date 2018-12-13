‘Game Of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Reveals New Look at Legendary Ice Spiders

There’s nothing we love more than themed calendars that are specific to our fandom interests. We wish it was 2020 already, because the upcoming A Song of Ice and Fire calendar looks pretty sweet.

Here’s an official sneak peak of John Howe’s cover art of our 2020 SoI&F calendar featuring the legendary ice spiders which haunt old Nan’s creepiest bedtime stories. pic.twitter.com/5Tm0FbPFpC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) December 13, 2018

Shared by the book series’ writer, George RR Martin, the latest image gives us a closer look at those spooky ice spiders.

“Here’s an official sneak peak of John Howe’s cover art of our 2020 SoI&F calendar,” Martin writes, “featuring the legendary ice spiders which haunt old Nan’s creepiest bedtime stories.”

We’re definitely bummed the calendar isn’t for 2019, because the art work by Howe is epic. Howe is best known for his illustrations that have been based off of J. R. R. Tolkien’s worlds. Considering he served as a chief conceptual designer on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, it’s no surprise Howe would be lending his art to another great work of fantasy.

You can view more of John Howe’s artwork here.

Of course, some people saw the image on Martin’s Twitter account and got their hopes up that it was the cover art for The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The last book in the series, A Dance with Dragons, was released over seven years ago, prompting readers to get pretty impatient.

However, Game of Thrones fans will at least get a peak into Martin’s mind in 2019, when the HBO series ends for good. Since Winds of Winter is only the sixth out of a planned seven book series, fans will be waiting quite a while before finding out the author’s plans for the ending. The final book will be called A Dream of Spring and we cannot wait to see how Martin’s ending matches up with HBO’s.

If you’re worried Martin will never grace us with the final books, don’t worry! He recently promised his fans that they will get done.

Some folks are hoping the image of the ice spiders is a hint that they’ll be making an appearance on the TV show. Considering the calendar won’t be ready to purchase until after the series ends, it could very well be filled with potential spoilers.

While everyone waits to find out the conclusion of A Song of Ice and Fire/Game of Thrones, new information keeps trickling in about the upcoming spin-off TV series, which will take place thousand of years before events of Game of Thrones and is currently set to star Naomi Watts.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will finally premiere on HBO in April, 2019.