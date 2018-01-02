‘Jumanji’ Beats ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ At Box Office For First Time

It’s just like everyone would have predicted: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the top grossing film of 2018.

Well, maybe no one was making predictions like that, but getting technical with the criteria facts are facts. The Rock and Kevin Hart’s Jumanji sequel topped Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the first of the year, becoming the top grossing film of the day for the first time. On January 1, 2018, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle pulled in $16.2 million, while The Last Jedi nabbed $14.5 million.

This means Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is currently the top grossing film of 2018 and will continue to be throughout the week if Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn’t see a sudden boost in sales. The initial marketing push for Solo: A Star Wars Story could boost interest in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and send people back to theaters to check out Episode VIII again or for the first time.

To date, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has hauled in a $1.07 billion worldwide, with $531.9 million coming in domestically and $534.8 million coming internationally as of New Year’s Day. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has earned $185.6 million domestically, totally $338.7 million worldwide.

Films opening in January which will offer more competition for both films include the January 5 releases of Insidious: The Last Key and Molly’s Game, the January 12 releases of The Commuter and Paddington 2, and January 19’s 12 Strong and Den of Thieves.

(via Variety)