Kraven the Hunter: Sony Reportedly Approached Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, More

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from Sony Pictures that their Kraven the Hunter movie was moving full steam ahead, tapping Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the Spider-Man villain in a new solo movie. Following this announcement came news that many other actors were approached as the studio attampted to get the movie of the ground, some surprising names to boot. Deadline reported Justin Kroll took to Twitter to reveal that Sony approached “everyone” including Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, and Adam Driver. Kroll also noted that “JDW,” presumably John David Washington, was also approached as well.

The tweet further indicates what one Aaron Taylor-Johnson the role, footage from his current feature Bullet Train which Taylor-Johnson is starring in and which Sony Pictures is producing. After seeing dailies from that film, Kroll notes that Taylor-Johnson “blew away Sony execs who moved fast to offer him the part.” He’s set to appear in that film alongside Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz with John Wick director David Leitch stepping behind the camera. Filming wrapped on the movie earlier this year but no release date has been set.

For Kraven though, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star with J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year) stepping behind the camera as director with Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Uncharted, Iron Man) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) penning the script. The official press announcement included this brief description: “One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is one of Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheros, who has encountered Venom and Black Panther, among many others, as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies.” Kraven the Hunter will be released on January 13, 2023.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins actors Tom Hardy and Jared Leto as part of the “Sony Universe of Marvel Characters” franchise with Hardy taking on the role of Eddie Brock/Venom and Leto starring as Morbius, the Living Vampire. Should the schedule hold a new movie in the “SUMC” will debut every year for the next three years with Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving this September, Morbius premiering in 2022, and Kraven following in 2023.