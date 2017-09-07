Marvel Previews X-Men’s Big Wedding

The wedding of X-Man Northstar and his longtime boyfriend Kyle has generated more discussion and controversy than almost any other publishing event in comics so far this year, and now Marvel is giving fans a sneak peek at the special day, as it will appear in the pages of next month’s Astonishing X-Men #51.The four-page, unlettered preview (seen below) jumps almost right into the ceremony, leaving not a lot of time for pre-wedding jitters or any of the typical storytelling setup that tends to take place in such issues. Check it out, along with Marvel’s description of the book.
Your First Look At The Wedding Of The Year In ASTONISHING X-MEN #51!Marvel is pleased to present your first look at the hotly anticipated wedding of the year in Astonishing X-Men #51! From New York Times best-sellers Marjorie Liu and Mike Perkins, Astonishing X-Men #51 features a who's who of the Marvel Universe including some guests that may surprise you! Not only does this unforgettable issue feature covers by Dustin Weaver and Marko Djurdjevic, along with a special "Create Your Own Wedding" blank variant cover by Phil Noto, but select comic book retailers nationwide will host wedding parties at their stores to celebrate this joyous occasion! It's the story that has everyone talking, and this June – witness Northstar and Kyle tie the knot, inAstonishing X-Men #51!