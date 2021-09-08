Muppets Haunted Mansion Gets New Poster From Disney+

Coming to Disney+ just in time for Halloween, Muppets fans will be treated to the all-new Muppets Haunted Mansion special, which has earned an official poster. The all-new special is slated to deliver audiences everything they know and love about the characters, while putting them in a spooky setting to fully immerse audiences in the spirit of the season. Potentially making audiences even more excited for the new special is that, rather than merely borrowing the name from the popular attraction, this first poster confirms it will embrace components from the creepy Disney experience. Check out the new poster below before Muppets Haunted Mansion debuts on Disney+ on October 8th.

In the special, which takes place on Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in the terrifying and grim grinning Haunted Mansion, and he has to do his best not to panic until morning arrives. Keeping in tradition with other Muppets movies and specials, the event will feature a number of appearances from beloved characters and plenty of cameos from celebrities.

Full details about the upcoming event haven’t entirely been unveiled, though the various hints and teases about the endeavor sound as though it will delight both Muppets and Haunted Mansion fans alike.

This isn’t the only Halloween offering that Disney+ subscribers will be treated to this fall, as fans will also get to see LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the latest absurd exploration of the galaxy far, far away.

In LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe, and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Stay tuned for details on Muppets Haunted Mansion before it premieres on October 8th.

