New Look at Final Duel in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Possibly Revealed

Fans finally got another look at the new Star Wars movie, which promises to be the end of an era that began over four decades ago. The ongoing saga will finally end when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters, and now Lucasfilm is peeling back the curtain of the latest film in the franchise — including a look at another epic clash between Rey and Kylo Ren.

In a new feature from Vanity Fair, new images and details from the Star Wars movie were revealed. One photo shows Rey facing off against Kylo Ren in a lightsaber duel, in what could be the final confrontation between the light and dark sides of the Force. Take a look at the image below:

The new Star Wars trilogy has set these two characters on a collision course, with Rey besting Kylo on Starkiller Base and then attempting to bring him back to the light side after he killed Snoke. But after her attempt to redeem the former Ben Solo, it seems like all hope is lost for the former Jedi Padawan.

The report from Vanity Fair indicates that the Force connection between the two characters will continue to be explored, with a source on the film indicating that it will be revealed to be deeper than shown in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But Rey seems to understand that Kylo Ren is beyond redemption according to comments by Daisy Ridley.

“I think there’s a part of Rey that’s like, dude, you f—king had it all, you had it all,” Ridley told Vanity Fair. “That was always a big question during filming: you had it all and you let it go.”

Some fans might be holding out with hope for Ben Solo’s redemption, but it seems like Rey has moved on. We’ll see how this confrontation finally ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.