Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Reveals Movie’s Temporary Logo

There are many highly-anticipated comic book movies currently in production, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will see the return of Billy Batson and the Shazamily. We’ve seen some updates from the movie’s cast as well as the returning director, David. F. Sandberg. Occasionally, Sandberg will share photos on social media or respond to questions from fans. This week, he clarified that a logo seen online is not the movie’s official logo, but rather just an image used for the production.

“Pls tell me this is fake @ponysmasher,” @DinamicaFriki tweeted. “It’s just a temp logo someone did for production, not the actual movie logo. On the first Shazam, the production logo said ‘Franklin’ but on this one we’re not using a code name,” Sandberg explained. You can check out the logo in question in the tweet below:

It’s just a temp logo someone did for production, not the actual movie logo. On the first Shazam the production logo said “Franklin” but on this one we’re not using a code name. https://t.co/24vh4NppqO — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 16, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as the younger version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth.

In addition to the returning cast members, it was announced in March that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. The casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera’s sister, Kalypso. It was also recently reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role. There have been other casting rumors, but Sandberg isn’t budging on reveals.

“Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons,” the filmmaker tweeted in February. “One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.