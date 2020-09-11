She’s All That Reboot Casts TikTok Star Addison Rae

The reboots keep on coming and will soon include a gender-swapped version of She’s All That, titled He’s All That. According to Variety, the movie has been “in the works for years” and is set to be directed by Mark Waters, who helmed teen classics such as Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Variety reported today that the movie has found one of its stars, Addison Rae Easterling, who rose to fame thanks to TikTok. Easterling will be taking over the role played by Freddie Prinze Jr., which means we’ll likely be seeing her making a bet about turning a nerd into prom king. Currently, there’s no word on who will be playing the role of She’s All That‘s Rachael Leigh Cook.

She’s All That was released in 1999 and was a modern-day version of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion and the 1964 film My Fair Lady. The movie became a beloved teen comedy classic and was the inspiration of the central plot in Not Another Teen Movie, which made fun of the fact that all it took to make Cook attractive was to remove her glasses and ponytail. We’re definitely interested to see which actor will take on that role in He’s All That and what kind of slight changes it will take to make him worthy of high school popularity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Easterling, this will mark her first major role outside of her TikTok popularity. You can view some of her videos on the site here.

As for the original film’s stars, Prinze Jr. is expected to appear in the upcoming Punky Brewster sequel series as Travis, who is described as “a working musician who, despite being in and out of town, remains a great dad to his and Punky’s kids — and also has some lingering chemistry with his onetime missus.”

Cook has a couple of projects in the works according to IMDb, including Film Fest and Cross Country Christmas. There’s also been a huge resurgence in people’s love for her 2001 movie, Josie and the Pussycats, which is currently available to watch on HBO Max. Recently, Cook admitted that the film’s failure at the box office put her in “movie jail.”

“We all sort of went to, what’s in the industry called ‘movie jail’ for that box office ‘failing’ and it took many years for people to get that movie,” Cook said. “I’m just glad that we made something that I’m still proud of. It was a bit of a bumpy road onward from that, but we have something great to show from it and we’re talking now about a movie that I really love, so I guess it all turned out the way it was supposed to be.”

Are you excited about He’s All That? Tell us in the comments!