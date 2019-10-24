Freddie Prinze Jr. Cast in Punky Brewster Sequel Series

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is set to cash in on nostalgia in some pretty interesting ways, including with a modern-day sequel series for Punky Brewster. While the sequel is currently only in the pilot stage, it looks like it just courted a pretty significant cast member. According to a new report from TVLine, Freddie Prinze Jr. will be joining the potential series, as Travis, the ex-husband of the titular character.

Travis is described as “a working musician who, despite being in and out of town, remains a great dad to his and Punky’s kids — and also has some lingering chemistry with his onetime missus.”

Prinze is known for his roles on ’90s hits such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and She’s All That. He has also gained a legion of fans for voicing Kanan Jarrus on Star Wars Rebels, a franchise he is pretty passionate about.

The new Punky Brewster series will see the return of Soleil Moon Frye as the titular character a young girl who had been abandoned by both her parents early in life and ended up living in a building managed by Henry Warnimont (played by George Gaynes). The original Punky Brewster ran for two seasons on NBC and then in syndication for another two seasons, coming to an end in 1988.

In this modern update, Punky as a single mother of three who trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self. Cherie Johnson will also be returning for the series. Frye will also serve as an executive producer on the project, along with original series creator David Duclon.

The Punky Brewster continuation is just one of several original series that Peacock has in the works, including an update of Battlestar Galactica and Saved by the Bell and a spinoff of Real Housewives. Several properties originally developed for other NBCU networks are also making their way over, including NBC’s AP Bio, USA’s Brave New World and Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home, and E!’s One Of Us Is Lying.

Are you excited to see Freddie Prinze Jr. join the new take on Punky Brewster? Let us know in the comments below!