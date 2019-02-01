SpongeBob SquarePants Spotted During Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals

Maroon 5 will be handling the halftime performance duties during this year’s Super Bowl, but it looks like they will be getting some assistance from a certainly lovable Sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants.

This year the New England Patriots will once again be facing down an opponent in the Super Bowl, which for Super Bowl LIII will be the Los Angeles Rams. Much attention will be paid to the actual game of course, but many also take great interest in the performance at halftime, which this year is being helmed by Maroon 5.

Two members of the News 12 Now team, Jamal N. Williams and Angela Moryan, were on hand to see the halftime show being rehearsed for the big day, and in zooming in they spotted SpongeBob Squarepants doing his best band leader impersonation as part of the show. You can check out what they caught on video below.

“Caught a peek of @SpongeBob while @maroon5 rehearsed for #SBLIII at the @MBStadium #SweetVictory”

CONFIRMED: @JWilliamsWDEF and I can verify that #SpongeBob WILL BE USED during the Pepsi Halftime Show! We can hear @maroon5 practicing right now. pic.twitter.com/AedPuhi4Q1 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 30, 2019

CONFIRMED: @JWilliamsWDEF and I can verify that #SpongeBob WILL BE USED during the Pepsi Halftime Show!

We can hear @maroon5 practicing right now”

Now, the SpongeBob that is seen on screen looks completely animated, so odds are it will be all on the big screens, but then again you never know when a live-action SpongeBob SquarePants in a full costume will come out on the stage.

As for why this is a big deal, well, all you need to do is listen to Sweet Victory. The song debuted in 2001 when SpongeBob performed the song during halftime of the Bubble Bowl. It’s been a classic ever since but recently came back into the spotlight when Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode led to new memes of the song popping up. Scott is guesting with Maroon 5 during their show, so it really seems like this was a match made in heaven.

Plus, Maroon 5 added more fuel to the fire when they released a teaser for their performance that also featured SpongeBob SquarePants, although it was quite brief.

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS this Sunday.

