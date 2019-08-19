Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Already Being Spotted in Stores

It’s not even September yet and Starbucks is already jumping into autumn headfirst. In addition to rolling out their Pumpkin Spice Latte in record-setting time, it looks like another favorite is returning to store shelves soon. Snack-tracking Instagrammer @CandyHunting has noticed bottled versions of the treat have start returning to several chains.

As evidenced in the Instagram post, there looks to be a refrigerated version of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latter available at Walmart, while shelf-stable versions were located at Woodman’s, Hy-Vee, and Target. There’s a difference in bottle designs, with the refrigerating carry a wider bottle neck with a glossy label, whereas the shelf-stable version closely resembles the same bottle first introduced two years ago with a classy matte label.

As with most things Pumpkin Spice, both beverages are being billed as limited time offerings, though it’s unclear how limited that time actually is. Either way, with a shelf-stable PSL product out there, you PSL fiends might as well stock up as much as you can to get you through the winter.

If the cold variety isn’t your cup of tea, Starbucks is expected to roll out the real deal Pumpkin Spice Lattes August 27th at participating locations.

What's your favorite Pumpkin Spice treat? Lattes? Bars? Pie?