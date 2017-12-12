The Superhero Gift Guide 2017

The countdown to Christmas is well under way with only two weekends left to shop. It’s tough to pick out gifts for family and friends in addition to preparing for holiday parties, putting up lights, and facing the year-end crunch at the office. Luckily, we’re here to help for any and all of the geeks in your life. Superheroes have never been a bigger cultural phenomenon, and that means there’s lots of great books, gadgets, and other accessories that make perfectly nerdy presents.

We’ve picked out some of the absolute best superhero gift ideas for you to peruse and make shopping just a little bit easier. There’s a wide variety of superhero-themed items at price points that range from stocking stuffer to effectively winning Christmas Day. So whatever type of superhero fan you’re searching for, there’s certainly something here they’ll enjoy.

Links have also been included to sites like Amazon and ThinkGeek to make ordering and delivery easy, if you don’t have time to go out shopping. However, we do want to encourage you to visit your local comic book store if you can. They’ll be able to provide even more recommendations and holiday purchases help ensure they can bring you comics all year around.

‘The Spectacular Sisterhood of Superwomen’

Price: $24.95

Where to Buy: Amazon

Hope Nicholson’s book is a celebration of female protagonists in superhero comics ranging from the earliest creations of the Golden Age to modern stars like Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl. It doesn’t just strike on the greatest hits of superhero comics either, but touches upon many forgotten figures, both real and fictional. This book is an uplifting reminder of the superheroines who have inspired us for almost a century and continue to do so in both comics and film today.

Batman Expressions Pack Action Figure

Price: $40.00

Where to Buy: Amazon

Batman: The Animated Series provided the most iconic take on the character to date and this action figure delivers that same style for all of his many (mostly grim) expressions. This is one collectible that’s much more fun out of the box to be featured on a desk or library shelf. You can even utilize it at work or home to let everyone passing by know just what sort of Bat-mood you’re in.

Captain Marvel Crossbody Purse

Price: $59.99

Where to Buy: ThinkGeek

The upcoming Captain Marvel movie is bound to cause this red, blue, and gold insignia to become much more popular after it’s worn by Brie Larson. However, you can get your friends ahead of the fashion curve with this stylish purse that’s capable of carrying more than a few comics. This is one accessory that looks good even before everyone knows what that shining star on the side is all about.

Jack Kirby Fourth World Omnibus

Price: $150.00

Where to Buy: Amazon

For the first time in years, all of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World Saga is being returned to print in one massive tome. Whether you’re a collector looking for the ultimate shelf treasure or a newcomer ready to explore this epic for the very first time, this is the hardcover you need. With every page of Kirby’s greatest story intact, this is one massive collection that is worth every last penny.

Iron Man Wireless Gaming Mouse

Price: $99.99

Where to Buy: ThinkGeek

There’s no better superhero theme for a gaming rig than that of Iron Man, the greatest technical wizard and digital warrior of Marvel Comics. This mouse serves as a perfect accessory to a red-and-gold tower, providing Tony Stark’s typical air of glitz and glamor. Whether this gift is for a hardcore gamer or just a casual player who loves superheroes, it’s bound to attract some good luck.

Harley’s Holiday Statue

Price: $275.00

Where to Buy: Amazon

Statues can make for risky gifts as they require knowledge of someone else’s taste in art and come with a hefty price tag. This statue of Harley Quinn is a surefire winner though. The sculpt perfectly captures the attitude and energy of Harley as she first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series. Details in the luggage, outfit, and hyenas make it a joy to consider and it’s sure to provide new energy to any space it occupies.

‘The League of Regrettable Superheroes’

Price: $24.95

Where to Buy: Amazon

Author Jon Morris draws on an encyclopedic knowledge of the comics medium in order to deliver a collection of the most bizarre superheroes ever created. These miscalculations range from the hilarious to the horrifying and across every decade of superhero comics. Morris includes 100 of the most regrettable superhero creations ever imagined in this detailed history that is likely to please hardcore fans of the genre as well as casual observers of the strange.

Infinity Gauntlet Lightweight Scarf

Price: $19.99

Where to Buy: ThinkGeek

This scarf is fair play for both summer and winter, and it provides a fun side of superhero geekery without being intrusive. Sky blue and spots of gold would make this a fun accessory anyway, but when that gold is formed into Thanos’ all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet it takes on new meaning. It’s the perfect, nonchalant way to show off your Marvel Comics fandom at work or while shopping.

‘Watchmen Annotated Edition’

Price: $49.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

The newest edition of Watchmen is perfect for the comics scholar or Alan Moore superfan in your life. Leslie S. Klinger, famed annotator of classic literature as well as The Sandman, brings his keen eye for detail and research to this comics classic. The oversized edition also features lengthy interviews with Dave Gibbons and loads of other interesting information bound to deepen any reader’s understanding of Watchmen.

Premium Captain America Hoodie

Price: $79.99

Where to Buy: ThinkGeek

Get ready to gear up for winter and the Infinity War with this special Captain America hoodie. Modeled on Cap’s current outfit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hoodie blends the First Avenger’s sense of style with a much greater focus on comfort. While it might not protect you in a fight, it will keep you warm and show off your love for Steve Roger in a deep navy blue that allows it to blend in at work or the comic book store.