The Walking Dead Fans Loved Negan and Daryl Throwing Down

The Walking Dead fans loved seeing Negan and Daryl throwing down during this week’s episode. A quick glance at social media shows some of the fanbase warming up to the ruthless “Alpha” this evening. Daryl is already one of the most beloved characters on the show, so to see him mentioned so much is not much of a surprise. (Also, weirdly enough, the two survivors are some of the only long-time characters the series has left after last week’s teary-eyed send off for Michonne.) Things were back to usual this week though and that meant the requisite action was on deck.

Daryl gets taken out to a clearing by a group of Whisperers and things don’t look so great for him in the beginning. Negan taunts the man he stood across from all this time about his new position as Alpha. After all that gloating, it’s not a surprise to hear Daryl growl out, “You had better shoot me.” And in classic Negan fashion, he responds, “Don’t threaten me with a good time.” From there, everything flips as the two absolutely dismantle the group of whisperers. The new Alpha gets particularly brutal with that shotgun and scores a headshot.

The two have a conversation about where they stand. Negan mentions that she’s not coming back and also brings up Carol. The sadistic man may have helped Daryl, but one act of good doesn’t erase a ton of evil that he inflicted. It seems as though Negan doesn’t really think he deserves it either. But, when it comes to this episode, your real rockstar is Carol, who gets that massive revenge. When she comes back to Alexandria there is a moment of silent admission between her and Daryl. Melissa McBride told Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis all about it.

We might be in uncertain times but at least we finally have Negan & Carol content in #TheWalkingDead 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/W4FAdV96Gp — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 30, 2020

“I don’t know because she doesn’t know how enlightened Daryl is. I think it’s one of those, “What does he know?” McBride said. “And he’s like, “What does she know that I know?” “What does he know that I think he knows?” I don’t know who knows what. So I think we’re going to have to wait and see how that whole thing plays out, and where he’s at, what he knows. We know what he knows. She doesn’t know what he knows.”

Did you love this week’s episode? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best responses down below:

This Negan & Daryl scene was so great. We need more scenes of these two in the future. 🔥 #TWD pic.twitter.com/Vi5pwQdvaW — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 30, 2020

When even Negan is like wtf maybe you should reevaluate where you’re at in life #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/gXgDPTgN2R — ʀǟռɖօʍ ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ 👑 (@EzekielPaytons) March 30, 2020

Negan and Daryl scenes are so great. Norman & JDM have amazing chemistry 🔥 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nGH0xIBeJ1 — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 30, 2020

Daryl Dixon being 1000% done with these whisperers and “new Alpha” Negan is a mood. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/pQvIa4iSR9 — ᴍᴊ ‎⎊ (@darylsconnie) March 30, 2020

