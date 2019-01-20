‘The X-Files’ Star Gillian Anderson Cast as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown may be sad to see the younger cast go, but the series is more than making up for it with the incoming cast. The latest to join the show is Gillian Anderson, who will be taking on the role of Margaret Thatcher.

According to Deadline, the actress best known for portraying Dana Scully on The X-Files is coming in for the fourth season, so you’ll have to wait at least a year to see her considering the third season has yet to be released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans had a hard time saying goodbye to Clarie Foy (First Man, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Terminator Genisys) in the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, no one is complaining about their perfect replacements, Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Broadchurch) and Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, Outlander). Helena Bonham Carter (Ocean’s 8, Fight Club) will be replacing Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, About Time) as Princess Margaret opposite Ben Daniels (House of Cards, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) who is replacing Matthew Goode (Watchmen, Downton Abbey) as Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Deadline reports that the upcoming season will begin in 1963 and “cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966.” They suspect when Anderson joins for season four, the series will jump to the 1970s. “Thatcher served as Britain’s first female Prime Minister between 1979 to 1990,” they explained.

Anderson’s casting as Thatcher has the Internet abuzz, with most people thrilled to see the actress join the series.

Me: I wish Gillian Anderson was in every show I watch!

*another finger on the monkey paw curls as Gillian Anderson is cast as Thatcher* — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) January 20, 2019

i woke up to the news that gillian anderson is playing margaret thatcher in the crown and i genuinely had a heart attack from excitement she is going to kill it — tita // exams (@titasjournall) January 20, 2019

However, some people are struggling to except the news.

Oh great, cast Gillian Anderson as Thatcher so now everyone’s going to like Thatcher — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) January 20, 2019

Good luck to everyone who thought they’d make it through life with no sexual attraction to Margaret Thatcher. //t.co/rXfyAxaGs9 — Clare O’Connor (@Clare_OC) January 20, 2019

Either way, there’s no doubt Anderson is going to knock this role out of the park.

The actress is no stranger to Netflix, currently starring in the brand new comedy Sex Education in which she plays a sex therapist whose son begins his own underground sex therapy clinic at his high school. Last year, she stepped back into the role of Scully for the second season of the X-Files reboot and had a hilarious featured role in the wildly underrated Mila Kunis/Kate McKinnon comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Season 3 of The Crown will drop on Netflix sometime in 2019.