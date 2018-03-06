This Is What Kit Harrington Could Look Like As Nightwing

There are few characters over at DC Comics who’ve risen the superhero ranks like Dick Grayson. The hero, who began as a sidekick to Batman, has grown out of his Robin moniker and since adopted the name Nightwing. A fan-favorite character, moviegoers have been waiting for an official announcement about Nightwing’s inclusion in the DC Extended Universe to no avail. However, as Warner Bros. seem keen on expanding their cinematic franchise, the hero’s introduction is a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if.’ And, now, one fan is helping fans see what one famous actor might look like as Nightwing.

As promised Kit Harington as our boy Nightwing 🙂 this is my personal fan cast for the character pic.twitter.com/ydGVZbIQlx — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 8, 2016

BossLogic, a graphic design artist, posted a photo to Twitter which shows what Kit Harrington could look like as Nightwing. The drawing shows the actor dressed in the hero’s sleek black-and-blue suit, complete with a bat-inspired face mask. Sporting unruly locks, Kit seems buffer than ever and looks beyond threatening with his electrified bo staff.

Sadly, there are no official leads indicating that Kit is in talks to play Nightwing. The actor’s involvement only goes as far as fan-casting since users on Twitter and Reddit continue to champion Kit. Of course, there are other actors who are being tapped for the role by fans such as Steven Yeun from The Walking Dead. The actor is best known for playing Glenn on AMC’s hit series, and it seems like plenty of DC Comics diehards would love to see the actor suit up as Nightwing next. And, not long ago, BossLogic even drafted up an image of what Scott Eastwood would look like as Nightwing.

For now, those fans are simply hoping they’ll see Nightwing appear in the upcoming Batman film that Ben Affleck is helming. So far, reports have confirmed Commissioner Gordon and Deathstroke will star in the film with JK Simmons and Joe Manganiello respectively.

Comic book readers most recently saw Nightwing return in his own “Rebirth” spin-off. Writer Tim Seely is the man behind the new story as he pits Nightwing against the Parliament of Owls. Speaking about the character’s versatility, Seely told The Washington Post, “The original design of [Dick Grayson] is so perfect, he really does translate into so many different genres and potential stories. I think that’s what’s made him such a fan favorite.”

