Universal Orlando Reveals First Looks Inside All-New Harry Potter Attraction

Harry Potter fans have already been able to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World thanks to themed areas at Universal Studios parks, but at the all-new Epic Universe, fans will get a new perspective on the beloved franchise. Today Universal Orlando has released all-new looks inside the upcoming Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry area of Epic Universe, which replicates the headquarters of the wizards from the series, with the attraction set to immerse fans in the Wizarding World like never before. You can check out the first official photos from inside the Battle at the Ministry below before Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.

Per press release, “Just like Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and Gringotts Bank in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, the immense scale and awe-inspiring details within the British Ministry of Magic will amaze guests as they are immersed in yet another iconic location from the beloved Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter films. The journey through the typically restricted wizarding government building will take guests through the grand Ministry atrium, Dolores Umbridge’s office, other Ministry departments and more before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts to bring Dolores Umbridge to justice once and for all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

image courtesy of Universal Orlando

Métro-Floo Corridor

Guests will journey from wizarding Paris – the setting of the other exciting experiences inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – to the Ministry via the Métro-Floo – a unique mode of transportation inspired by the iconic Floo Network from the films. As they emerge from the fireplace-like structures they’ve seen in the films, guests will immediately find themselves in the lobby of the Ministry of Magic.

image courtesy of universal orlando

image courtesy of universal orlando

image courtesy of universal orlando

The Ministry of Magic Atrium

The jaw-dropping grand atrium of the Ministry of Magic comes to life in all its grandeur in the queue for the attraction. Here, guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the breathtaking enchanted weather ceiling, an endless array of Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details for guests to discover while inside. Guests will also discover that their visit falls on the same day that Dolores Umbridge will stand trial for her crimes against the wizarding world.

Image Courtesy of Universal Orlando

Ministry Reception

Guests will pass by the Ministry Reception, where wizards typically ask for information before going about their wizarding business. However, guests won’t find anyone working the reception booths today as the entire Ministry is busy preparing for the trial.

image courtesy of universal orlando

image courtesy of universal orlando

Dolores Umbridge’s Office

A glittering chandelier illuminates Dolores Umbridge’s former office, which is revealed to be just as over-the-top as the woman herself with its pink hues and ornate gold carvings throughout. Here, guests will meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house-elf, for the first time as she enthusiastically cleans out the office ahead of the trial.

image courtesy of universal orlando

Daily Prophet, Memos, and Other Wizarding Details

Guests should keep an eye out for a variety of details from the films while they venture through the Ministry, like the latest edition of the Daily Prophet, flocks of interdepartmental memos, and even the belongings of some of their favorite characters from the films.

image courtesy of universal orlando

Magical Ministry Lift

Guests will board a magical, omnidirectional lift that seats up to 14 guests to travel even deeper through the British Ministry for the long-awaited trial of Dolores Umbridge. Adorned with vibrant red and gold accents, these lifts are unlike any ride vehicle ever created and will propel guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways, and more throughout the Ministry – just like guests have seen in the films.

image courtesy of universal orlando

image courtesy of universal orlando

image courtesy of universal orlando

Additional Ministry Areas

Once aboard the ride, guests will find themselves on a thrilling chase to catch Umbridge as she attempts to escape her trial – all while dodging attacks from the Death Eaters, rampaging creatures, and more along the way. Additional areas guests will soar through in the British Ministry include the Magical Archives – a cavernous library filled with towering cabinets that hold centuries of Ministry archives and wizarding documents; the Department of Magical Creatures – where creatures have escaped and are running amuck; and the Time Room – which is overflowing with a variety of Time-Turners and unique timekeeping devices.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will open at Epic Universe on May 22, 2025, and is just one of many exciting experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. The third installment of Universal Orlando’s wildly popular Harry Potter-themed lands will also include an all-new live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films; a variety of highly themed dining and retail experiences; interactive wand magic and captivating entertainment.

Are you looking forward to the new attraction? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!