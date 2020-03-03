Dark Horse Comics Pulls Out of Emerald City Comic Con Because of Coronavirus Concerns

The effects of the Coronavirus have been majorly felt across many countries and industries, including those related to travel and shipping. Several studios have pulled out of events or limited travel to help protect their employees from unnecessary exposure, and the list now includes Dark Horse Comics. The comics publisher took to social media to announce that because of the COVID-19 virus they have decided to pull out of Emerald City Comic Con 2020 due to safety concerns for its staff and creators, and we imagine they won't be the last publisher or company that decides to forgo an event for the same reasons. You can check out the full statement below.

"ATTN: Due to the severity of the COVID-19 virus, Dark Horse Comics has made the difficult decision to pull out of Emerald City Comic Con 2020. It is with the safety and well-being of our staff and creators in mind that we have come to this decision. We appreciate your understanding, and will see you at conventions later this year and at Emerald City Comic Con 2021."

It's unclear whether or not they will still unveil the announcements they had planned for ECCC that same week or choose to make them at later times, but we'll keep you posted when we learn more.

As for ECCC, the show is still slated to go on, and ReedPOP released a statement on keeping the show for 2020 and what measures they are implementing to keep the show safe and clean.

"We know ECCC means a lot to a lot of people," the statement reads. "Many of us and you have been looking forward to ECCC for a year now, and we will always want the best for this community that we have grown to love so much. ECCC 2020 will take place as scheduled March 12th-15th at the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) in downtown Seattle."

"We are working closely with the WSCC and our other venue partners and aligning with local, state and federal public health guidelines and agencies," the statement continues. "As ECCC approaches we will be constantly reviewing our health protection activities, public health messaging, hygiene and medical control measures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response further in line with up to date public health advice and guidance, including that of the CDC. For more information about COVID-19 and response of the WSCC, the State of Washington and the city of Seattle, please refer to our website."

ECCC takes place from March 12th to March 15th.

