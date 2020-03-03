The Weekly Pull: Marvel, Strange Adventures, King of Nowhere, and More

(Photo: ComicBook.com) It's that time again. New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com's team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it. This week we have a mix of superhero comics, direct market indies, and original graphic novels. These include a strange duo in Strange Adventures and Strange Academy, a graphic memoir from a rising star creator, and a new title from comics' premier satirist team. Keep reading to see this week's pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Billionaire Island #1 (Photo: Ahoy) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Published by Ahoy Comics Mark Russell and Steve Pugh earned a lifetime’s worth of good faith with their satirical update to The Flintstones, so this creative team’s reunion on a wholly original concept is cause for celebration. The premise isn’t anything as outlandish as humans coexisting with dinosaurs; instead, it’s the story of an island where the hyper-wealthy can do anything they please. That certainly doesn’t sound like fiction, but Russell and Pugh’s whip-smart takedowns of modern society and its worst excesses promise a layer of comedic justice that wouldn’t follow this same conceit in reality through Epstein’s little black book. Billionaire Island promises to provide ironic outcomes for the most (or least, depending on your perspective and tone) deserving members of American society. What happens when the elite think they can do anything they want? Probably nothing good, unless you’re a reader who can relax and enjoy the ensuing antics. This is one debut that’s bound to delight this week. -- Chase Magnett

Dryad #1 (Photo: Oni Press) Written by Kurtis J. Wiebe

Art by Justin Osterling

Published by Oni Press If you’re a fan of fantasy and the delightful humor and banter of Rat Queens, Oni Press has just the thing for you in its brand new series Dryad. Dryad is from Rat Queens writer Kurtis Wiebe and artist Justin Osterling and tells the story of twins who are drawn to an ancient door and discover a whole new world, one that doesn’t look very kindly on their parents. They’ll discover the mysteries of what their parents did and process these new truths, all the while trying to stay alive, and we can’t wait to get started on this new adventure. — Matthew Aguilar

The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures (Photo: HarperTeen) Writing and art by Noelle Stevenson

Published by HarperTeen Noelle Stevenson first gained notoriety through her fantasy web comic Nimona. It proved to be a breakout success, especially after publishing it as a graphic novel. She co-wrote the popular BOOM! Studios series Lumberjanes, which helped cement her as a talent to watch. Then she made the jump to animation as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The Fire Never Goes Out is a collection of autobiographical essays and short stories chronicling her young adult life. Reading these personal pieces from one the 21st century's rising stars should be an illuminating experience. -- Jamie Lovett

Jon the Future #1 (Photo: AfterShock) Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by Piotr Kowalski

Published by AfterShock Comics We are used to seeing dystopian futures in comics, but not too many are quite like Join The Future #1 by AfterShock comics. This tale takes place in a world where ultra-modern megacities have provided a complete utopian experience to those who live within their walls, but in essence, they really control everything about you. That’s why a few have decided to stay on the outskirts, living a harder life in small towns scattered across the nation but ones that are completely their own. That includes a young girl named Clem, who finds herself opposing one of those megacities and fighting for her right to live outside of its walls, and we can’t wait to see what writer Zack Kaplan and artist Piotr Kowalski have in store. — Matthew Aguilar

King of Nowhere #1 (Photo: BOOM!) Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Tyler Jenkins

Published by BOOM! Studios If you've ever had a weird dream that felt all too real, King of Nowhere is for you. Written by W. Maxwell Prince with art from Tyler Jenkins and colors by Hilary Jenkins, King of Nowhere #1 is a bizarre, twisty tale that presents itself as a wild dream gone horribly awry before turning into a larger mystery. Lovable loser Denis finds himself in a truly strange town, Nowhere, thinking he's just having a bad acid trip but it quickly becomes apparent that there's far more to it than that. Weird and very original, it's a fascinating first issue to a story like nothing else out there. Bonus? It's pretty to look at, too, definitely worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Kurt Busiek, Steve Darnall

Art by Frank Espinosa, Alex Ross, Steve Rude

Published by Marvel Comics The first installment of an anthology series bringing together a wide variety of writers and artist telling tales set within one overarching story from Alex Ross, Marvel #1 takes the heroes of the Marvel Universe and offers fresh, unusual stories for some of the world's biggest heroes. This first issue has an interesting Spider-Man tale that digs into the everyday struggles the hero has professionally and personally, while a fascinating Hulk/Avengers story unexpectedly pulls at one's heartstrings. And as for that overall story? It doesn't offer too much just yet, but the whole book has an energy of something big to come. -- Nicole Drum

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #1 (Photo: Image) Writing and art by Mirka Andolfo

Published by Image Comics After the groundbreaking and bizarre story that was Unnatural, Mirka Andolfo is back with another new tale. Mercy will follow a supernatural conspiracy in the mining village of Woodsburgh, which seems to be connected to an elusive woman named Lady Hellaine. Andolfo is one of the most consistently-creative creators working in indie comics right now, so this will definitely be one series to keep an eye on. — Jenna Anderson

The Oracle Code (Photo: DC) Written by Marieke Nijkamp

Art by Manuel Preitano

Published by DC Comics The Oracle Code is the latest graphic novel in DC’s young adult line, and it looks like it could be one of the most impactful yet. After a young Barbara Gordon is paralyzed from the waist down, she is sent to a rehabilitation center — only to stumble upon a shocking mystery in the process. This self-contained story seems like an intriguing new take on Barbara’s complicated origin, while also serving as an entry point for new readers. — Jenna Anderson

The Phantom Twin (Photo: First Second Books) Writing and art by Lisa Brown

Published by First Second Books The Phantom Twin is the story of Isabel, born a conjoined twin with her sister Jane. The two work in a freak show until separation surgery kills Jane. Isabel has to learn to move on even though she still senses her sister like a phantom limb. Lisa Brown’s graphic novel offers a look at what it’s like to live as part of an outsider family, and also what it’s like to grow apart from that found family. It’s a satisfying tale full of triumphs and tragedies with artwork that captures the feeling of the era. -- Jamie Lovett

Strange Academy #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Skottie Young

Art by Humberto Ramos

Published by Marvel Comics Both Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos have a real knack for discovering what makes superhero comics fun with energetic art styles and a long track record of successful stories featuring youthful heroes. That makes them a perfect match for Strange Academy—a new series introducing a whole array of talented young sorcerers to Marvel Comics, all of them under the tutelage of Doctor Strange himself. Each character design promises a unique set of powers and plenty of personality; it seems all but certain that readers will find a whole array of favorite new characters in this first issue alone. Marvel is ready to expand its mystical universe and it has the perfect creative team to make a lasting contribution to its strangest spheres of influence. We can all look forward to sitting back and enjoying this ride, hopefully for years to come. -- Chase Magnett