Funko Reveals ECCC Virtual Comic Con Details

Emerald City Comic Con was unfortunately postponed until this summer due to precautions regarding the coronavirus. For those looking forward to the convention that undoubtedly comes as a disappointment, but if you were hoping to nab some Funko exclusives while you were there, the good news is that Funko now has another way for you to do so as part of their new Funko Virtual Con. Funko will be hosting multiple live streams to connect with the fans, where they will be playing games, hosting giveaways, and awarding prizes. All of Funko's ECCC exclusive products will be available on Funko's online store starting on Friday, March 13th, and if you happen to have won the Funko lottery for a first chance purchasing opportunity, you'll still get that bonus via a special code, which will give you early access to the storefront.

Funko has released the full schedule for their Virtual Con below, which kicks off on March 11lth. Here's the full rundown.

Wednesday March 11th

Join Funko livestreams as we giveaway exciting Funko prizes, show the Funko HQ store, and connect with our Funko Family! During the livestreams we will also review how the ECCC exclusives will be sold on the website. Follow Funko and #FunkoVirtualCon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more!

9AM – 10AM PST Funko HQ Tour Livestream

4PM – 6PM PST Funko Virtual Kick-Off Party Livestream

(Photo: Funko)

Thursday March 12th

Day two of the virtual convention will boast unboxings of ECCC exclusives with the Funko crew, games and contests, as well as familiar Funko faces from the ECCC booth!

8AM – 9AM PST TBA Livestream

1:30 – 3:30PM PST TBA Livestream

Friday March 13th

All ECCC exclusives will go up for purchase on Funko Shop and the Funko Funkast will be livestreaming from the Funko HQ Lounge in an exclusive Funko Funkast Panel! Link up with fellow Funatics for bad dad jokes, a Q&A session, games, and giveaways. The podcast will be discussing pop culture topics, product hints, and more for the virtual convention experience for our Funko Family.

9AM – 10AM PST Funko HQ Livestream

4PM – 6PM PST Funko Funkast Livestream

As for the Funko exclusives, here's the full rundown on pricing.

ECCC Exclusives Pricing:

Pop! Pez - $8

Pop! - $15

Pop! Pin - $15

Pop! 6” - $25

Pop! 2-Pack - $30

Pop! 3-Pack - $40

Pop! Ride - $40

Pop! Town - $40

Pop! 10” - $45

ECCC Pin Set - $10

Vinyl Soda - $12

Will you be taking part in Funko's Virtual Con? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Funko.

