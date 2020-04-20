Marvel Sculptor Creates Amazing Custom Statues of Fan-Favorite Characters
Paul Harding is a professional sculptor who has worked on toys and statues for Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars. You can he really loves his job because even when he's not working, he's coming up with fantastic designs for fan-favorite characters. The perfect example is the custom Marvel statues he created featuring some of the most popular Marvel Comics characters created in the 1970s. The team features Bronze Age favorites including The Punisher, Moon Knight, Deathlok, Blade, Brother Voodoo, Morbius, and Ghost Rider. Harding has been sharing these amazing designs on Twitter, so we've gathered them up for you to check out.
Several of these characters have proven to be fan favorites and made the jump to film and television. Deathlok appeared in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. The Punisher has been featured in movies and television. Moon Knight has a series coming to Disney+. Ghost Rider had two movies and also appeared on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. He had a spinoff in the works at Hulu before Marvel pulled the plug. Blade has been featured in a trilogy of films, a television series, and has a new Marvel Studios project in the works. Morbius will be played by Jared Leto in an upcoming Sony Pictures Spider-Man spinoff movie.
Ghost Rider
Psst, Johnny has a secret. pic.twitter.com/muGRO53q8z— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 20, 2020
Blade
BLADE joins my killer Marvel crew from the ‘70s. Check out the others too. pic.twitter.com/hyL6vmv7nG— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 19, 2020
Deathlok
DEATHLOK joins my 70’s Marvel squad. #sculptfromhome pic.twitter.com/oV9xij4SL3— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 17, 2020
Moon Knight
Moon Knight joins the 70’s Marvel team. Hope you like. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/RJ8dJEKobk— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 18, 2020
Brother Voodoo
Continuing with my 70’s Marvel portraits, here’s Brother Voodoo. pic.twitter.com/34cxzSWB7V— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 16, 2020
The Punisher
It’s 1974. You’re an unlucky punk and this is the last thing you see. pic.twitter.com/jTIHc1VOHI— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 14, 2020
Morbius
Just having a little fun with a disco era #Morbius portrait pic.twitter.com/y2CFENWb3Y— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 13, 2020
