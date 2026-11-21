Origin stories are one of the most important elements of establishing a compelling superhero because they help explain their powers, personality, and motivations. However, these origin stories are rarely set in stone, as writers constantly try to modernize or reinvent their characters. DC Comics knows this as well as anyone. The company has rebooted its universe several times, reworking practically every hero and villain’s origins. Some of DC’s most iconic superheroes currently have origin stories that are practically unrecognizable from those when they first debuted. These retcons and reboots have ranged from elevating to degrading the mythologies of DC’s greatest heroes.

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Every DC character has had their origins rewritten and modernized. Still, these are some of the most extreme examples ever.

5) Superman

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Superman arguably has one of the most well-known and straightforward superhero origin stories. Superman was a baby from the planet Krypton who was rocketed to Earth to spare him from his world’s destruction before being adopted by a loving human couple named the Kents. However, Superman’s first appearance in Action Comics #1 differed significantly from his current lore: one example, the Kents didn’t exist. Indeed, in his debut story, when Superman landed on Earth, he was taken in not by farmers, but by an orphanage. This was immediately retconned in Superman #1 the following year, which introduced John and Martha Kent, who adopt the young Kal-El and name him Clark Kent. Another significant part of Superman’s origin that’s been constantly revised is the nature of Krypton’s destruction. The culprits behind Krypton’s destruction have ranged from Krypton’s government, Brainiac, the Eradicator, the Black Circle, Rogol Zaar, and General Zod to natural causes. Yet despite these changes to his origin, there has always been one constant—Superman has always remained a paragon of truth and justice.

4) Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman’s lineage has long been a hotly debated topic in DC Comics. In her first origin, Diana was sculpted from clay by the Queen of the Amazons, Hippolyta, and given life by Aphrodite. Later writers tried to add a father to the picture. Wonder Woman #152 revealed that Diana was the child of Hippolyta and an unnamed sailor who was lost at sea. And while that origin was immediately scrapped, one reboot with much more staying power came with the New 52 initiative. This reboot revealed that Diana’s creation from clay was a cover story Hippolyta concocted to protect her from Hera’s wrath. Diana was the product of an affair between Zeus and Hippolyta. With the Rebirth initiative undoing many of the changes made during the New 52 era, Wonder Woman’s original backstory was restored, and her familial ties to Zeus were erased. Adding a father to Wonder Woman’s backstory has always devalued how much of a miracle her birth was, so DC finally realized that they had no reason to fix what wasn’t broken.

3) Aquaman

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Today, Aquaman is recognized as the half-human King of Atlantis. However, when Aquaman first debuted during the Golden Age, he was anything but royalty. Arthur Curry’s father was an undersea explorer who, after finding the ruins of Atlantis, found a way to give his son superpowers like breathing underwater, talking to sea life, and super strength. That origin was soon retconned so that Arthur was the son of a human lighthouse keeper and the exiled Queen of Atlantis, Atlanna. With the Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot, DC made Aquaman a full-blooded Atlantean named Orin, adopted by humans who renamed him Arthur Curry. Things got even more complicated when Orin died and his adoptive human cousin, Arthur Joseph Curry, temporarily replaced him, developing his powers from a science experiment. With the New 52 relaunch, DC mercifully returned to Aquaman’s simplest origin: the illegitimate half-breed son of a lighthouse keeper and the Queen of Atlantis, who eventually took his rightful place on the throne.

2) Swamp Thing

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One of Alan Moore’s greatest achievements as a writer was revealing that everything we thought we knew about Swamp Thing was a lie. When Swamp Thing was introduced, his origin story was that he was a brilliant scientist named Alec Holland, and a lab explosion caused him to merge with the swamp’s plant life and become a monster. A huge part of Swamp Thing’s character was the desperate hope that he could be cured and become human again. However, Moore’s critically acclaimed series The Saga of Swamp Thing revealed the awful truth: Alec Holland had died in the explosion. The character we know as Swamp Thing is the product of lab chemicals spilling into the swamp and causing the plants to absorb Alec’s memories. This discovery shattered Swamp Thing’s sense of identity, as he had to accept that he was merely a copy of Holland and was never human. Swamp Thing’s rebooted origin has remained mostly unchanged because of how it challenges concepts of identity and humanity.

1) Hawkman and Hawkgirl

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No two characters in comic book history have more convoluted, reworked origin stories than Hawkman and Hawkgirl. Originally, they were archaeologists Carter Hall and Shiera Saunders who were reincarnations of Ancient Egyptian lovers who were killed and cursed by an evil priest. After remembering their past lives, Carter and Shiera used material from an alien spacecraft called Nth metal to develop anti-gravity wings. During the 60s, they were rebooted as Kartar and Shiera Hol. These versions were members of the winged Thanagar alien race and were cops who came to Earth to fight crime. From there, Hawkman and Hawkgirl’s origins would be combined, retconned, and rebooted to include things like Hawkgirl being the reincarnation of an angel called Shraa. Meanwhile, Hawkman was temporarily rewritten to be the reincarnation of an alien tyrant called Ktar Deathbringer. Things have gotten so complicated now that there are now two Hawkgirls, Kendra Saunders and Shayera Thal, who are reincarnations of the same person. Hawkman and Hawkgirl are the worst-case scenario of excessive retcons in DC Comics.

Do you think any of these origins are better now than how they once were? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!